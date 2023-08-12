Aug 12, 2023 41 min ago 0 1 of 3 Rad, left, the leader of a camp of unsheltered people south of Helena, appeals to the Helena City Commission during its July 24 meeting. NOLAN LISTER, Rad stands in a secluded section of his camp about a mile south of Helena he calls the sanctuary. Rad and at one time 29 other unsheltered people set up a camp off Oro Fino Gulch Road. Reed Related to this story Most Popular 'This is who I am': Rainbows, defiance abound in Helena as MT Pride celebrates 30 years Montana Pride celebrates 30th anniversary in downtown Helena. Defendant in 2022 Rimini slaying trial found guilty on 2 of 3 counts The trial concluded Tuesday evening in the case of a man accused of killing another man near a Rimini campsite in January 2022. Chris Morgan: Crying wolf Just like clockwork, the annual review of the wolf hunting and trapping regulations has brought an onslaught of rhetoric from those with a pre… The reverse migration of Michelottis from Carroll to Montana Tech After their fathers went from Butte to Helena to play for Carroll, Jamey, Joey, and Nick Michelotti are doing the exact opposite. Gianforte appoints new commissioner at Department of Labor and Industry "As a lifelong Montanan, I am honored to serve the people of Montana and am humbled by the confidence Gov. Gianforte has placed in me," Sarah …