Jul 25, 2023 1 hr ago 0 1 of 2 The northside of the Centennial Trail tunnel where the train will enter a 'tunnel' to exit the southside of the tunnel. BRIDGET PACK PHOTOS, INDEPENDENT RECORD Elise Perpignano paints a bison on the walls of the Centennial Trail tunnel. Related to this story Most Popular Lewis and Clark County sheriff to clear encampment south of Helena on Saturday People living in the camp range in age from the young to elderly. Two dogs and a cat also call the encampment home. Glacier Park rangers kill food-conditioned grizzly This was the first food-conditioned grizzly bear to be killed in Glacier Park since 2009. Former Helena Capital cheer coach facing embezzlement, other charges Former Capital High cheerleading coach facing embezzlement charges. Woman killed by vehicle in Blaine County was East Helena teacher The accident occurred about 2 a.m. near Dodson, the Montana Highway Patrol said. Coroner IDs man killed in Helena house fire A Helena man pulled by his neighbors from his burning house early Monday has died from his injuries.