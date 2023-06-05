Jun 5, 2023 1 hr ago 0 1 of 2 Hardy Sullivan Related to this story Most Popular Deceased man who was in standoff Friday identified Authorities released the name of a man who was found dead after a standoff with law enforcement. A coroner confirmed the man died from a self-… Rescue team hikes into Bob Marshall Wilderness to aid ailing man The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office used horses and hikers to aid an ailing young man in the Bob Marshall Wilderness Complex. Motorist dies in crash near Lincoln A motorist died Wednesday when their vehicle rolled, caught fire and became fully engulfed in flames near Lincoln, authorities said. School spirit: Helena High students oppose possibly diminished programs Nearly 50 students attended a school board meeting over concerns that classes and programs were going to be reduced or take a hit. Worsech stepping down at FWP, new director named Worsech was appointed in 2021, coming out of retirement to lead the agency after Gov. Greg Gianforte took office.