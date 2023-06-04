Jun 4, 2023 1 hr ago 0 1 of 4 A group of seniors give the students' address at Capital High School's 49th commencement ceremony, where the class of 2023 graduated on Saturday morning at Carroll College. THOM BRIDGE PHOTOS, INDEPENDENT RECORD A scene from Capital High School's 49th commencement ceremony where the class of 2023 graduated on Saturday morning at Carroll College. Principal Brett Zanto speaks at Capital High School's 49th commencement ceremony where the class of 2023 graduated on Saturday morning at Carroll College. Merrilee Kick speaks at Capital High School's 49th commencement ceremony where the class of 2023 graduated on Saturday morning at Carroll College. Related to this story Most Popular Deceased man who was in standoff Friday identified Authorities released the name of a man who was found dead after a standoff with law enforcement. A coroner confirmed the man died from a self-… Rescue team hikes into Bob Marshall Wilderness to aid ailing man The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office used horses and hikers to aid an ailing young man in the Bob Marshall Wilderness Complex. Motorist dies in crash near Lincoln A motorist died Wednesday when their vehicle rolled, caught fire and became fully engulfed in flames near Lincoln, authorities said. School spirit: Helena High students oppose possibly diminished programs Nearly 50 students attended a school board meeting over concerns that classes and programs were going to be reduced or take a hit. Maverik gets permit to build company's first Montana location in south Helena Salt Lake City-based Maverik Inc. issued permit to build gasoline station, convenience store in South Helena.