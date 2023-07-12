Jul 12, 2023 51 min ago 0 1 of 3 ABOVE: Oli Leinin cools down her horse Sparkles after their performance at the East Helena Rodeo. BRIDGET PACK PHOTOS, INDEPENDENT RECORD TOP RIGHT: Audrey Snellman and her horse Deucy after their performance Friday at the East Helena Rodeo. BELOW: Audrey Snellman performs the hippodrome stand during her performance Friday at the East Helena Rodeo. Related to this story Most Popular Man in stable condition after being shot in Helena residence Police dispatchers received a 911 call at 11:15 p.m. Saturday about someone trying to break into a residence in the 900 block of Gibbon Street. Name released of Helena man who drowned at Hauser Lake The sheriff's office released the name of the man who drowned Monday. Judge considers motions by attorneys in Weiner v. St. Peter's lawsuit Attorneys in Dr. Weiner's lawsuit against St. Peter's Health square off in court East Helena home catches fire Friday An East Helena house caught fire Friday evening. Montana labor commissioner resigns after DUI arrest The misdemeanor charge was listed publicly on Missoula County’s jail records website.