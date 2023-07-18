Lailani Upham, center, a photojournalist, writer and president of Iron shield Creative, a Blackfeet-owned and operated outdoor guiding organization, introduces herself and her nephew Ben Gallagher-Horn, right, to a family group of hikers from Kansas at Glacier Park lodge in east Glacier on July 10 before embarking on a cultural hike and tour of the Blackfeet Nation's ancestral lands near Glacier National Park.