Sep 14, 2023 41 min ago 0 1 of 5 Swanby Helena Capital quarterback Tyler Emmert carries the ball against Helena in the 2000 crosstown game. NEWSPAPERS.COM Simons Krpan Dirks Related to this story Most Popular Man killed, another injured in Lincoln Road collision north of Helena Man killed, another injured in Lincoln Road collision north of Helena. PSC commissioner arrested on warrant, faces disorderly conduct charge The disorderly conduct charge in Cascade County Justice Court, previously unreported, alleges the second-term, Republican commissioner challen… Minnesota man dies in crash near East Helena A 70-year-old Minnesota man died Saturday when the motorcycle he was riding was struck by a vehicle driven by a 68-year-old Helena woman that … Sheriff IDs two men who died in separate Helena-area crashes Both men died from multiple blunt force trauma, Lewis and Clark County Sheriff/Coroner Leo Dutton said. Daughters of Base Camp owners will take over the business Brown said Base Camp will stay in the family. His two daughters, Cody Brown and Lauren Brown, are taking over.