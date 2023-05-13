May 13, 2023 41 min ago 0 1 of 2 Cade Ledesma, a Bryant Elementary School fifth-grader, receives an honorary degree from Helena College during a graduation ceremony Friday at the college. Eli Hawkins, a Bryant Elementary School fifth-grader, walks back to his seat after receiving an honorary degree from Helena College during a graduation ceremony Friday at the college. THOM BRIDGE PHOTOS, INDEPENDENT RECORD Related to this story Most Popular Teenager missing in Glacier National Park He was last heard from on Friday afternoon and was thought to start his hike at Huckleberry Tail around noon that day. Judge orders former Fort Harrison VA chief of staff to honor subpoena in probe The former chief of staff of Montana VA has been ordered by a judge to cooperate in an investigation into care he provided while at Fort Harri… 'We're bleeding dry': Helena explores options following backlash over reduced pool hours Helena's Last Chance Splash Waterpark and Pool is facing a more than $200,000 increase in operating expenses and the Helena City Commission is… Rental plane makes emergency landing in field north of Helena A general aviation aircraft made an emergency landing south of Sieben Wednesday afternoon. Helena man accused of raping child A 72-year-old Helena man is accused of raping a child between the ages of 4 and 6.