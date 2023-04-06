Music

Entertainment at Lewis & Clark Tap Room

Lewis & Clark Top Room has scheduled the following upcoming events:

The Two Tracks brings earth-grown sound to Lewis & Clark on Thursday, April 6, at 8 p.m.

Free Beer Bingo and Plant Swap with Helena Community Gardens on Friday, April 7, at 7 p.m.

Madeline Hawthorne blends roots, country, and soul music on Saturday, April 8 at 8 p.m. $10 ADV/ $15 Day of show.

Share your music with us at Open Mic on Tuesday, April 11 at 7 p.m.

Test your knowledge with Tap Room Trivia on Wednesday, April 12 at 7:30 p.m.

For info on all shows: Lewis & Clark Tap Room, 1535 Dodge Ave., https://lctaproom.com/ or call 406-442-5960.

Buster Keaton film comes alive

The perfect marriage of cinema and live music – Cinema to Sound – comes to The Myrna Loy screen and stage 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 6.

Viewers will “get to see Buster Keaton’s film, ‘The General,’ as it was made and see it in a theater – as it was meant to be seen,” says musician and composer Gideon Freudmann, who will play a live accompaniment as the film rolls.

Freudmann will be playing his electric cello. He’s coined a term for the exciting music and techno sounds he elicits from his instrument, CelloBop.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for students (17 and under) and are available online at https://themyrnaloy.com/, 15 N. Ewing, or call 406-443-0287

Theater

Call for script submissions

ETC will produce Montana Short Cuts, a suite of short plays to be presented as part of the 10th Last Chance New Play Fest. The Fest will be held in Helena on Nov. 3-12, 2023.

Playwrights must currently reside in Montana or one of the four bordering states: Idaho, Wyoming, North or South Dakota. Plays will be judged on their merits; however, Montana writers will be given preference.

The scripts must be received before July 15, 2023.

All entries should be submitted via email to experimental.theatre.coop@gmail.com.

For more info and the full list of rules, visit https://www.experimentaltheatrecoop.org/call-for-submissions.

Art

Reception for artist at Queen City

During April, longtime Helena artist, Jane Weaver will be featured at Queen City Framing & Art Supplies. Her show "Scenes I Have Seen" showcases her favorite watercolor landscapes and wildlife.

She also combines watercolors with her 30-plus years of experience in calligraphy, occasionally adding quotes or poems to her paintings. Weaver is a longtime resident of Helena and is a signature member of the Montana Watercolor Society, member of the Helena Art Center Guild and the Montana Big Sky Scribes Guild.

There will be an opening reception on Thursday, April 6, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Queen City Framing & Art Supplies. Chat with Weaver about her show and enjoy refreshments.

Weaver's show will be up all of April at Queen City Framing & Art Supplies in the Lundy Center, 400 Euclid Ave., between the hours of 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call 406-442-2760.

Artist Amplified Series at The Bray

Join us at The Bray Thursday, April 13, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. as current long-term resident Shea Burke shares insight into their practice.

Our newly revamped Artist Amplified lecture and demonstration series allows artists and art enthusiasts to share their history, process, and conceptual motivations with the public through various presentation formats. Free and open to the public, in-person or online.

Location: Frances Senska Center for Education and Engagement building at the Archie Bray Foundation, 2915 Country Club Ave, Helena, MT 59602.

Helena College Showcase reception

The Helena College Showcase is a campus-wide event featuring works from students, faculty, staff, clubs, dual enrollment students and alumni.

A reception will be held at 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 15, in the Donaldson Campus Student Center. This is a free, family friendly, all-ages event featuring food from Savor & Graze, a cash bar hosted by the Knights of Columbus and live music.

The event features 67 pieces by 42 different artists, selected from 145 entries. The art is available for viewing Helena College’s Donaldson Campus, 1115 N. Roberts, Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Showcase will remain up through April 21.

This one-night event celebrates our artists with scholarships and prizes from Associated Students of Helena College (ASHC), nonprofits like The Myrna Loy Center and The Holter, and other local businesses and partners. More than $2,000 in scholarships will be given out to students to help with their education financial needs. There will also be a raffle featuring donations from local businesses including gift certificates, gift baskets, jewelry and more. All proceeds from the raffle will support the Showcase and the continued success of the arts at Helena College.

Exhibit features pieces by Montanans

1+1=1 Gallery will host the annual "Art of Wood" exhibit through April 29. This year’s exhibit features four Montana artists: Tim Carney and John Brogan of Helena and Boyd Carson and Tom Robinson, both from Bozeman.

“Art of Wood” has a wide range of artworks made of hardwoods, many from damaged Montana street trees.

The gallery is located at 434 N. Last Chance Gulch. Hours are Tuesday through Friday 11 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The exhibit is also available online at https://1plus1is1.com.

Classes and workshops at the Holter

Corks and Canvas: Friday, April 7, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Price: $45. Member: $35.

Join the Holter for a happy hour with paint. With a drink in one hand and a paintbrush in the other, create a masterpiece while enjoying a social evening of painting. Beer, wine and non-alcoholic drinks available for purchase. The first drink is included in ticket price.

Art Smart: Ages 7-14 on Wednesdays, on-going from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Price: $17. Member: $12.

An after-school art class. Join teaching artist Elise Perpignano to learn about a different artist each week, exploring their artistic style and medium before breaking out to create your own piece of art.

Figure Drawing Open Studio: Wednesdays, on-going from 6:30- 8:30 p.m. Price: $17. Member: $12.

This ongoing figure drawing studio is open to all levels. Bring your own media.

Call 406-442-6400, or visit holtermuseum.org/ for more information.

Youth Electrum 2023 at the Holter

Youth Electrum 2023, a showcase of K-12 student work throughout the Helena School District, will be in the Bair Gallery April 7-May 14.

An opening reception is Friday, April 7, from 5-7 p.m. Students have the opportunity to exhibit their work alongside their peers in a museum environment, and share their incredible work with the wider Helena community.

With more than 150 pieces of artwork representing students throughout the district and community, this exhibit proudly embraces the creativity and inspiration of Helena’s youth, and celebrates their abilities and skill as creative thinkers and makers. and the dedication of their teachers.

Cash bar (with non-alcoholic options) and appetizers available.

Open Studios at The Bray

Embark on a journey to explore the world of ceramic artistry and meet creators from around the globe. The Open Studios experience gives an inside look into the lives of renowned ceramic artists and their workspaces. Don't miss out – view their artwork firsthand.

Resident Artist Studios are open the first Friday of each month from 5-7 p.m., and the following Saturday, noon-2 p.m.

Join us on April 7-8 at The Archie Bray, 2915 Country Club Ave. The event is free and open to the public.

Community

Historian featured speaker at dinner club

“All the Sign Text That Isn’t Fit to Print” is the title of MHS Interpretive Historian Christine Brown’s presentation to the Last Chance Gulch Corral History Dinner Club on Monday, April 17, at the Delta Hotel (Colonial) at 2301 Colonial Drive in the Natatorium Room at 5:30 p.m. Dinner will be served at 6 p.m. The dinner choices are grilled center pork loin, or classic chef salad.

Reservations are required by Tuesday, April 11. Email historycorral@gmail.com, or call Honey Richardson at 406-475-3406. Please leave a message with your name , phone number and your dinner choice. You will received a confirmation by April 13.

Each year the Montana Historical Society historians write about 50 National Register of Historic Places signs, but invariably have to leave out many juicy historical details in order to please property owners and also to meet the brief 190-word limit.

Brown will highlight several intriguing, sometimes macabre, and often sad stories that never made it onto the shiny metal plaque. These stories left on the cutting room floor include kidnapping, runaway horses, abusive husbands, suicide, ghostly birds, and moonshine.

All those interested in Montana history are welcome.

Fundraiser Ball for the MPN, HAT

The Montana Playwrights Network and Helena Avenue Theatre present The Ball, a community event for everyone to dress in ball costumes, socialize and dance in the Helena Civic Center Ballroom, 340 Neill Ave., on April 8 from 6:30-11 p.m.

This fundraiser features live music with a dance caller to lead everyone through fun, easy-to-learn dances, a silent auction, hors d’oeuvres, and a cash-bar.

There will also be a separate daytime Family Fun event featuring games and dance lessons from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Daytime tickets are $5 with kids ages 5 and under admitted free, and evening Ball tickets are $30. All tickets are available online at www.montanaplaywrights.org or call 406-603-0569 for more information.

Helena movie listings

Cinemark

760 Great Northern, 406-442-4225, cinemark.com

The Super Mario Bros. Movie, PG

Air, R

John Wick: Chapter 4, R

Shazam! Fury of the Gods, PG-13

65, PG-13

His Only Son, PG-13

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, PG-13

The Myrna Loy

15 N. Ewing St., 406-443-0287, themyrnaloy.com

A Good Person, R

Paint, PG-13