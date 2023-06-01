Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Community

Helena Choral Week at St. Peter's Episcopal Cathedral

Musikanten Montana is gearing up for the first Helena Choral Week since 2018, scheduled for June 18 – 25.

The week has events for choral singers, 8 am breakfasts each day at a different Helena coffee shop, followed by 50-minute classes at 9, 10 and 11 a.m. at St. Peter’s Episcopal Cathedral. Classes taught by the guest artists include Music Fundamentals, A Cappella Renaissance Singing, and “Delivering the Message to Your Audience.”

Morning classes are open to the public – enrollment for 5 days is $50; drop-ins are welcome for $12 each class. Private voice lessons with the guest artists can also be scheduled.

Lunch-time mini-recitals will also be at St. Peter’s Episcopal Cathedral at 515 N. Park Avenue (next to the YWCA), at 12:15 Monday through Friday.

Experienced local singers are invited to audition to join the Helena contingent at rehearsals on Tuesday evenings, leading up to Choral Week, when they will be joined by singers from around the country for the first full rehearsal on Monday evening June 19. Interested singers should email kerrykrebill@aol.com to arrange an audition time (all choral parts are welcome).

The final concert will be 8 p.m. June 24 at St. Mary’s Catholic Community. On Sunday morning, the group will sing for the 10:15 liturgy at St. Peter’s Episcopal Cathedral.

From Holocaust to Redeemed with Walter Deege

June 7 at 2 p.m. in the Large Community Room. Walter Deege will talk about his own experience during the occupation of Holland by the German forces in World War II. He will discuss how he and other children found of a way to fight the occupiers as well as the tragedies of the war. A Q&A will follow the 60-minute presentation.

Music

Alive at Five

Let summer begin. Alive at Five rocks on into its 26th season.

Women take the mic and center stage this year for Alive at Five, kicking off June 7 with the Billings band, Joyce From the Future, on Cruse Avenue in front of The Independent building.

Music is 5:30 t0 8:30 p.m. every Wednesday, June 7 to Aug. 23, and rotating to various downtown parks and street party locations.

Alive at Five 2023 season

· June 7: Joyce From the Future on Cruse Avenue

· June 14: Desperate Electric at Women's Park

· June 21: Kendrick & Mondie at Women's Park

· June 28: Big Ska Country at Women's Park

· July 5: Off in the Woods at Women's Park

· July 12: The Dead & Down at Women's Park

· July 19: Madeline Hawthorne at Pioneer Park

· July 26: John Roberts y Pan Blanco at Pioneer Park

· Aug. 2: Rocket to Uranus at Pioneer Park

· Aug. 9: Justin Case Band at Pioneer Park

· Aug. 16: Hornbread at Pioneer Park

· Aug. 23: Fireside Collective on Lawrence Street

More information can be found online at https://downtownhelena.com/

Jazz at Benny's

Wilbur Rehmann, saxophone and Fred Cobb, piano will be performing jazz tunes from the classic American songbook. Ballads, blues some bebop and even Latin jazz by these two old school masters. Come on down to Benny's on Sixth ave. Friday night, 6:00p-8:00p for great food and jazz with Wilbur and Fred.

Dance

Kindness Project celebrates dance, goodwill

The Kindness Project will launch The Myrna Loy’s summer season.

Dancers from nearly a dozen Helena dance studios come together to celebrate dance and kindness, for The Kindness Project dance concert, 7:30 p.m. June 8, at The Myrna Loy, 15 N. Ewing St.

Enjoy watching some of your favorite Helena dancers and help support a local anti-bullying initiative, the Niceness is Priceless Club.

The collective dance community has gotten behind this effort, says organizer Jeff Swingley.

Participating studios include: Queen City Fusion Dance, EluciDance Theatre, Queen City Ballet, Cohesion Dance Project, Image Dancing, Creative Arts Center, Allegro School of Dance, Tiernan Irish Dancers, Salsa Dancers Adonis and Maie, Desert Divas and Helena Tap Ensemble.

This is the second Kindness Project communitywide performance, says Swingley. The first show was in 2019, but then COVID hit, derailing public performances until now.

“We are tying in an anti-bullying initiative, Niceness is Priceless, which was formed by my daughter Mariah Swingley, who died in an auto accident in 2015.”

The evening concert raises money for both the project and The Myrna Loy.

Tickets are $18 adults and $14 for students and are available at themyrnaloy.com or call 406-443-0287.

Niceness is Priceless also raises money through sales of a Firetower coffee blend, Yiah’s Blend, available in local stores.

Creative Arts Center students have spring performance

The Creative Arts Center will celebrate its 36th annual spring performance when it presents “The Sleeping and All That’s Dance” at 7 p.m. on June 10 at the Helena Civic Center.

This is a family oriented performance.

The cast is made up of dance students from the Creative Arts Center.

Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for children, students and senior citizens.

Tickets are available at the Creative Arts Center, 718 Logan St. or by calling 406-442-6519, Monday through Friday 2:30-6:30 p.m. Tickets will also be available at the door.

Queen City Swing Band to perform in Townsend

Queen City Swing Band will perform June 10, beginning with a cocktail hour at 6 p.m. at The Lodge for a public dance event complete with an eight-member group.

The dance will be at 131 S. Spruce St., Townsend.

The dance is sponsored by Broadwater Community Theater. Tickets are $10 per person. Beer and wine will be available with appetizers by Amanda.

For more information on the Queen City Swing Band dance, call (406) 980-0592 or email mtskydog@mt.net.

Theater

Grandstreet performs ‘Chitty Chitty Bang Bang JR’

Grandstreet Theatre performs Ian Fleming’s “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang JR.,” a 60 minute student-performed version of the popular stage musical based on the family film of Fleming's children's book.

The show runs June 2-11 at 7:30 p.m. weekdays, and 2:30 p.m. Saturday and Sundays at Grandstreet Theatre, 325 N. Park Ave. Tickets can be purchased by www.GrandstreetTheatre.com.

Art

Art in the Garden

Ann Wilsnack, Lois Neal and Cindy Hanson will be hosting a show of their artworks on June 3 and 4 in Ann’s garden at 715 Highland St.

As you stroll the beautiful gardens that Ann has created you will be taken in by her mobiles as they hang suspended throughout, and how at home they are in the natural environment of the garden.

You will also have a chance to see her mobiles in her home and studio. Mobiles make great gifts. Babies and elders especially enjoy watching their movements.

The beautiful handmade nests that Cindy creates will be juxtaposed on branches, in trees, or perhaps perched on a pedestal. The nests are handknit, felted and then embellished with found treasures from a collection of dried flowers, seed pods, and other objects.

Capping this creative art show and sale are the delightful ceramic works of Lois Neal. Lois is a member of the Clay Arts Guild and creates functional and whimsical ceramics. Plant pots often carry a botanical theme and her recent works include drawings of leaves or Zentangles in black and white.

This event runs Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. June 3-4. Tea and refreshments will be served.

Cash or checks are preferred.

Open studios at The Bray

Open studios at The Bray will be 5-7 p.m. June 2 and noon to 2 p.m. June 3 at the Archie Bray Foundation Shaner Resident Artist Studios.

The event is free and open to the public, 2915 Country Club Ave.

Explore the world of ceramic artistry and meet creators from around the globe! See works in progress and tour artist studios.

Sign to be unveiled at The Bray

A new sign will be unveiled 4:30 p.m. June 2 at the Frances Senska Center for Education and Engagement, at the Archie Bray Foundation (The Bray), 2915 Country Club Ave.

There will be a toast to Frances Senska and her contribution to education in the ceramic arts.

Senska was a renowned ceramicist who taught at Montana State University for over 25 years. She was a pioneer in the field of ceramics and her work is held in collections around the world.

Attendees are invited to visit the resident artist studios during Open Studios from 5-7 pm immediately following the sign unveiling.

New display opens at Refuge Gallery

“Closer Together” is on display at Refuge Gallery, 101 Basin St., through June 24.

The exhibit features the work of Indigenous youth from Lame Deer School on the Northern Cheyenne Reservation.

This collection of work reflects on the process of building relationships between strangers and community through collaborations that encourage student voice. Student artists from Lame Deer junior high and high school will be present along with their visual arts teacher Susan Wolfe.

The gallery is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays.

For more information, visit montanaartistrefuge.com.

The Montana Artists Refuge was created by a community of professional artists and is designed for people who come in a spirit of exploration. Since its inception in 1993, artists from 24 states and four nations have stayed at the refuge.

Helena movie listings

Cinemark

760 Great Northern, 406-442-4225, cinemark.com

Spider Man: Across the Spider-Verse, PG

The Little Mermaid, PG

The Boogey Man, PG-13

The Myrna Loy

15 N. Ewing St., 406-443-0287, themyrnaloy.com

Carmen, R

You Hurt My Feelings, R