State Capital Band concerts begin

The State Capital Band will begin their 121st summer concert series in Memorial Park at 8-9 p.m. Thursday.

The band is directed by Robert Loveridge. On Thursday, the band will perform patriotic music. Bring lawn chairs or blankets and enjoy an evening of music with friends and family.

The concerts are free and run 8-9 p.m. Thursday nights through Aug. 3 at 1203 N. Last Chance Gulch.

‘Love Letters,’ ‘Prison Boxing’ come to HAT

Two very different theater performances are coming to the Helena Avenue Theater in July.

“Love Letters” is by playwright, A.R. Gurney runs July 14-16. It is co-produced with Wild Plum Productions and performed by guest artists from Pennsylvania, Christine and Richard Emmert.

Tickets are $22 and at www.montanaplaywrights.org, or call 406-235-0353 for reservations and more information. Or buy tickets at the door at 1319 Helena Ave.

“Prison Boxing” is an original play by writer and performer, Leah Joki, who earned a bachelors in fine arts from the University of Montana and a masters in fine arts from the Juilliard School of Drama.

It runs July 27-29.

Joki taught and/or performed in almost every state prison in California. This play reflects these experiences and is for adult audiences.

Tickets for both shows are now available online at www.montanaplaywrights.org, or call/text 406-235-0353 for reservations and information.

Artist Amplified continues at The Bray

Artist Amplified; Summer Residents Part II, will be held 6:30 p.m. July 6 at the Frances Senska Center for Education and Engagement at The Bray, 2915 Country Club Ave.

It is free and open to the public.

Connect with this year’s summer residents through a panel presentation.

This series allows artists and art enthusiasts to share their history, process, and conceptual motivations with the public through various presentation formats.

For more on what is coming up, go to archiebray.org/education/artist-amplified-series/

‘Little Mermaid’ makes waves at Grandstreet

Disney’s “The Little Mermaid’ will be performed July 7-30 by Grandstreet Theater.

This musical adventure follows Ariel (Rachel Robinson), a brave and spirited mermaid with a fascination for the forbidden human world.

Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturdays and 2:30 p.m. Sundays at 325 N. Park Ave

Tickets are $23 Tuesday, Wednesday evenings and Sunday matinees; $27 for

Thursday-Saturdays and $17 for students 18 and under.

Join the professional cast, along with Grandstreet’s talented Theatre School students and community volunteers for this song-filled aquatic escapade.

Thomas Meagher musical stops at The Myrna

“No Cowards Epitaph. A True Musical Legacy of Thomas Francis Meagher,” will be performed 7:30 p.m. July 20 at the Myrna.

Once acting territorial governor of Montana, Meagher mysteriously disappeared.

This musical will be performed by the Port Polson Players and celebrates Meagher’s 200th birthday.

Tickets are $35 for adults, $25 for students under 18.

For more information and to purchase tickets. https://themyrnaloy.com/happenings/no-cowards-epitaph/

Clay Tour takes shape July 15-16

The 2023 Montana Clay Tour is 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 15 and 16.

It is at six host studios throughout the Helena area including Robert Harrison, Joe Crowley, Sunshine Cobb, George McCauley, Gisele Hicks, and Tara Wilson.

Pottery, ceramic sculpture, and installation art, by over 50 artists, will be on display and for sale throughout the event.

Stop by the host studios to learn more about what these ceramic artists have been making over the past year.

For more information visit montanaclaytour.com.

Local artist featured through end of June

Eric Brown's pyrography show will be up for the rest of the month at Queen City Framing & Art Supplies in the Lundy Center, 400 Euclid Avenue between the hours of 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday, and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. They can be reached at 406-442-2760.

The stunning landscapes he has drawn and painted for this show have been created using pyrography and watercolors. Pyrography is also known as the art of wood burning.

Brown is originally from Texas and has been a professional guide not only in Texas, but Colorado, Alaska and Montana. Nature has always been a big part of what inspires Brown. He has been drawing and putting ink on paper since he could hold a pencil. Brown explained his inspiration, "Anything from landscapes to animals to a single tree in these amazing places sends my creative mind in a dozen directions before I decide which medium I will use to capture the image. Although graphite, watercolor and colored pencils are what I've used most, pyrography with watercolor is the medium that has made up all of my recent works."

Opening reception for Makoshika exhibit

Nicholson and Held Galleries will host a reception Friday from 6-8 p.m. for an exhibit called Makoshika by Dale Beckman.

The badlands are nature’s sculpture garden, an environment born from erosion creating intense shadows and contrast, of interweaving land formations and marked by the passage of elements and time. This exhibit explores this otherworldly landscape in abstraction.

Montana is famous for its mountains and fishing streams, but much of the eastern third of the state is badlands, sandstone hills sculpted for millennia by wind and water. Next to the town of Glendive is Makoshika State Park, home to some of the most fascinating and bizarre rock formations in the state. The name Makoshika (Ma-ko’-shi-ka) is a variant spelling of a Lakota phrase meaning ‘bad land’ or ‘bad earth’.

Drawing on the influences of artists like Georgia O’Keefe and Evelyn Cameron, Beckman captures the energy of the landscape, honing in on specific features to highlight quiet contemplative works out of a rugged environment.

ART

‘Tools and boats’ display at The Myrna

Artist Nan Parsons “Tools and Boats: – designs and objects refigured” continues at The Myrna Loy’s Jailhouse Gallery on Friday.

Parsons, a Basin artist and co-founder of the Montana Artist Refuge, grew up in Helena and has dedicated more than 60 years to honing her art skills. She was a 2019 recipient of the Montana Artist Innovation Award

This latest body of work may surprise some of her followers who are familiar with her 2021 exhibit of paintings inspired by the music of J.S. Bach, or a 2006 show of paintings at the Holter Museum of Art that were an intense and luminous study of water.

More information available online at https://themyrnaloy.com/, 15 N. Ewing, or call 406-443-0287. The exhibit runs through July

Paint and sip party planned

There will be a Adult Paint and Sip Party at Cardiello Art Garage

7 - 8:30 p.m. June 29, 912 8th Ave.

Cost is $20.

For more information, contact Theresa Cardiello at cardielloartcamp@gmail.com, or call 406-438-3858

Queen City hosts juried show

Queen City Framing & Art Supplies invites artists living in Montana to submit artwork for a juried show to be displayed this October.

Art for this show must incorporate ink in a majority of the piece, while keeping with this year’s theme “Words, Ink & Wit”.

The show will be up during October Queen City Framing & Art Supplies at 400 Euclid Ave.

There is no submission fee, and artists may submit up to two pieces completed within the last two years. Works must be for sale and framed in a professional manner no larger than 16X20. There are two prizes awarded for Judges Choice and Best of Show.

The deadline to submit a digital file is Sept. 10. Contact them at qcity.framing.art@gmail.com for more information.

Helena movie listings

Cinemark

760 Great Northern, 406-442-4225, cinemark.com

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, PG-13

Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken, PG

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, PG-13

The Flash, PG-13

Elemental, PG

No Hard Feelings, R

Asteroid City, PG-13

Spider Man: Across the Spider-Verse, PG

The Myrna Loy

15 N. Ewing St., 406-443-0287, themyrnaloy.com

It Ain't Over, PG

Asteroid City, PG-13

Every Body, R