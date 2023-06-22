Local artist featured through end of June at Queen City Framing

Eric Brown's pyrography show will be up for the rest of the month at Queen City Framing & Art Supplies in the Lundy Center, 400 Euclid Avenue between the hours of 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday, and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. They can be reached at 406-442-2760.

The stunning landscapes he has drawn and painted for this show have been created using pyrography and watercolors. Pyrography is also known as the art of wood burning.

Brown is originally from Texas and has been a professional guide not only in Texas, but Colorado, Alaska and Montana. Nature has always been a big part of what inspires Brown. He has been drawing and putting ink on paper since he could hold a pencil. Brown explained his inspiration, "Anything from landscapes to animals to a single tree in these amazing places sends my creative mind in a dozen directions before I decide which medium I will use to capture the image. Although graphite, watercolor and colored pencils are what I've used most, pyrography with watercolor is the medium that has made up all of my recent works."

Opening reception for Makoshika exhibit

Nicholson and Held Galleries will host a reception Friday from 6-8 p.m. for a new exhibit, 'Makoshika,' by Dale Beckman.

The badlands are nature’s sculpture garden, an environment born from erosion creating intense shadows and contrast, of interweaving land formations and marked by the passage of elements and time. This exhibit explores this otherworldly landscape in abstraction.

Montana is famous for its mountains and fishing streams, but much of the eastern third of the state is badlands, sandstone hills sculpted for millennia by wind and water. Next to the town of Glendive is Makoshika State Park, home to some of the most fascinating and bizarre rock formations in the state. The name Makoshika (Ma-ko’-shi-ka) is a variant spelling of a Lakota phrase meaning ‘bad land’ or ‘bad earth’.

Drawing on the influences of artists like Georgia O’Keefe and Evelyn Cameron, Beckman captures the energy of the landscape, honing in on specific features to highlight quiet contemplative works out of a rugged environment.

State Capital Band summer concerts

The State Capital Band will begin their 121st summer concert series in Memorial Park Thursday, June 29, from 8:00-9:00 pm. This band is one of the longest continually performing bands in the country and is directed by Robert Loveridge. Next Thursday, the band will present a variety of patriotic music. Bring your lawn chairs or blankets and enjoy an evening of music with friends and family.

Artist Amplified; Summer Residents Part I

Frances Senska Center for Education and Engagement will host a free event that is open to the public at The Bray on June 29 at 6:30 p.m.

Connect with this year’s Summer Residents through a fun and engaging panel presentation highlighting each Resident with audience Q&A. Part I of the two-part Summer Residents will include: Gina Brobowski, Maxwell Henderson, Erika NJ Allen, Kevin Umana, and Tamara Murphy. We look forward to introducing you to our newest Bray Residents and hearing what they have to share.

Our newly revamped Artist Amplified lecture and demonstration series allows artists and art enthusiasts to share their history, process, and conceptual motivations with the public through various presentation formats. We can’t wait to learn more about our summer 2023 residents.

Learn more and see what’s coming up at archiebray.org/education/artist-amplified-series/

ART

‘Tools and boats’ show at The Myrna

Artist Nan Parsons “Tools and Boats: – designs and objects refigured” is a new show opening at The Myrna Loy’s Jailhouse Gallery on Friday.

An artist reception is 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Parsons, a Basin artist and co-founder of the Montana Artist Refuge, grew up in Helena and has dedicated more than 60 years to honing her art skills. She was a 2019 recipient of the Montana Artist Innovation Award

This latest body of work may surprise some of her followers who are familiar with her 2021 exhibit of paintings inspired by the music of J.S. Bach, or a 2006 show of paintings at the Holter Museum of Art that were an intense and luminous study of water.

More information available online at https://themyrnaloy.com/, 15 N. Ewing, or call 406-443-0287. The exhibit runs through July

Paint and sip party planned

There will be a Adult Paint and Sip Party at Cardiello Art Garage

7 - 8:30 p.m. June 29, 912 8th Ave.

Cost is $20.

For more information, contact Theresa Cardiello at cardielloartcamp@gmail.com, or call 406-438-3858

Queen City hosts juried show

Queen City Framing & Art Supplies invites artists living in Montana to submit artwork for a juried show to be displayed this October.

Art for this show must incorporate ink in a majority of the piece, while keeping with this year’s theme “Words, Ink & Wit”.

The show will be up during October Queen City Framing & Art Supplies at 400 Euclid Ave.

There is no submission fee, and artists may submit up to two pieces completed within the last two years. Works must be for sale and framed in a professional manner no larger than 16X20. There are two prizes awarded for Judges Choice and Best of Show.

The deadline to submit a digital file is Sept. 10. Contact them at qcity.framing.art@gmail.com for more information.

Helena movie listings

Cinemark

760 Great Northern, 406-442-4225, cinemark.com

The Flash, PG-13

Elemental, PG

No Hard Feelings, R

The Myrna Loy

15 N. Ewing St., 406-443-0287, themyrnaloy.com

It Ain't Over, PG

Asteroid City, PG-13