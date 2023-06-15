Helena Symphony holds benefit concert Saturday

The Helena Symphony presents the 5th annual Benefit Concert at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, with a new theme – masquerade.

This formal event is hosted at the site of the historic Broadwater Hotel located near the heart of downtown Helena. There will be a private concert beneath the trees. Guests will eat catered cuisine including charcuterie and grill stations, as well as a cash bar and photograph opportunities. The private concert captures the spirit of a masquerade, and features the Helena Symphony Orchestra and Chorale.

The concert will feature the theme of “Halloween,” the “Imperial March” from “Star Wars” and cap off Season 68 with the “Phantom of the Opera!”

Tickets for this special limited-seating event are $150 each and are available at the Symphony Box Office (21 N. Last Chance Gulch, Suite 100) or call 406-442-1860 or online at helenasymphony.org.

Actors sought for Raven’s Feather play

Raven’s Feather Productions is seeking one male actor and one female actor, ages 18-35 for a production of “Shiner,” written by Christian Durso.

One character is Jake, 13, to be played by an adult. Jake is a young, impressionable outcast.

Margot is also 13, to be played by an adult, and is a punk rocker, also an outcast.

Raven's Feather Productions is now accepting video auditions. Get full instructions at ravensfeather.org/auditions.

ART

‘Tools and Boats’ display at The Myrna

Artist Nan Parsons “Tools and Boats: – designs and objects refigured” is a new show opening at The Myrna Loy’s Jailhouse Gallery on Friday.

An artist reception is 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Parsons, a Basin artist and co-founder of the Montana Artist Refuge, grew up in Helena and has dedicated more than 60 years to honing her art skills. She was a 2019 recipient of the Montana Artist Innovation Award

This latest body of work may surprise some of her followers who are familiar with her 2021 exhibit of paintings inspired by the music of J.S. Bach, or a 2006 show of paintings at the Holter Museum of Art that were an intense and luminous study of water.

More information available online at https://themyrnaloy.com/, 15 N. Ewing, or call 406-443-0287. The exhibit runs through July

Paint and sip party planned

There will be a Adult Paint and Sip Party at Cardiello Art Garage

7 - 8:30 p.m. June 29, 912 8th Ave.

Cost is $20.

For more information, contact Theresa Cardiello at cardielloartcamp@gmail.com, or call 406-438-3858

Art reception at The Bray

The Bray Resident Artists and Exiting Fellowship Exhibitions will have an opening reception 6-8 p.m. June 15, at The Bray Warehouse Gallery.

The public may attend this free event.

Soojin Choi of South Korea, Sydnie Jimenez of Georgia and Kristy Moreno of California will be showcasing works. The Bray’s 10 summer resident artists have joined The Bray’s long-term artists and are busy making in the studios.

The Warehouse Gallery and Bray Sales Gallery are open Tuesday through Friday, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Queen City hosts juried show

Queen City Framing & Art Supplies invites artists living in Montana to submit artwork for a juried show to be displayed this October.

Art for this show must incorporate ink in a majority of the piece, while keeping with this year’s theme “Words, Ink & Wit”.

The show will be up during October Queen City Framing & Art Supplies at 400 Euclid Ave.

There is no submission fee, and artists may submit up to two pieces completed within the last two years. Works must be for sale and framed in a professional manner no larger than 16X20. There are two prizes awarded for Judges Choice and Best of Show.

The deadline to submit a digital file is Sept. 10. Contact them at qcity.framing.art@gmail.com for more information.

Community

Author Alix Christie at the library

The Lewis and Clark Library will feature author Alix Christie 2 p.m. June 20 for a discussion of her new novel, “The Shining Mountains.”

Christie will discuss the fascinating history behind her novel as well as read excerpts from the work. Books will be available for purchase and Christie will be available for signing after the presentation.

“The Shining Mountains” depicts a world now long forgotten: of blended cultures seeking allies, trading furs for guns and steel, and a way of life in collision with westward colonial expansion.

Christie's debut novel, “Gutenberg's Apprentice,” was published by Harper Books in 2014. For the past 30 years she has reported for newspapers in California and from Europe as a foreign correspondent. She lives in San Francisco.

Genealogical Society to meet

Lewis & Clark Genealogical Society meeting and presentation will be 6 p.m. June 21 in the Large Community Room of the Lewis and Clark Library.

Each month a different program is presented related to genealogy research.

Free and open to the public. Contact lccgen1@gmail.com for more information.

The Kindness Project hits town

Dancers from nearly a dozen Helena dance studios will celebrate dance and kindness, for The Kindness Project dance concert, 7:30 p.m. June 8, at The Myrna Loy, 15 N. Ewing St.

The event will help support a local anti-bullying initiative, the Niceness is Priceless Club.

Studios include: Queen City Fusion Dance, EluciDance Theatre, Queen City Ballet, Cohesion Dance Project, Image Dancing, Creative Arts Center, Allegro School of Dance, Tiernan Irish Dancers, Salsa Dancers Adonis and Maie, Desert Divas and Helena Tap Ensemble.

Tickets are $18 adults and $14 for students and are available at themyrnaloy.com or call 406-443-0287.

Niceness is Priceless also raises money through sales of a Firetower coffee blend, Yiah’s Blend, available in local stores.

Walk & Talk Book Club at Centennial Park

Tuesdays at 10 a.m., meet at the gazebo in Centennial Park. June 13, 20, 27. Join a walk around Centennial Park, followed by a brief discussion on part of a chosen book. Book Titles TBA. Please register at https://lclibrary.libcal.com/event/10724238.

Music

Music featured at Lewis & Clark Tap Room

A week full of live music and more is planned at Lewis & Clark Tap Room.

Stereo Sky performs a mix of soul, blues, and pop on Thursday at 8 p.m. $5 cover.

Sweet N’ Juicy, an Oregon-based band, performs on Friday at 8 p.m. $5 cover

David and Deidre Casey perform American Folk on Saturday at 8 p.m. $5 cover

Lewis & Clark Trivia takes place on Wednesday at 8 p.m.

For info on all shows: Lewis & Clark Tap Room, 1535 Dodge Ave., https://lctaproom.com/ or call 406-442-5960

Alive at Five

Alive at Five rocks on into its 26th season

Music is 5:30-8:30 p.m. every Wednesday, and rotating to various downtown parks and street party locations.

June 14: Desperate Electric at Women's Park

More information can be found online at https://downtownhelena.com/

Theater

Creative Arts Center performance

The Creative Arts Center will celebrate its 36th annual spring performance when it presents “The Sleeping and All That’s Dance” at 7 p.m. on June 10 at the Helena Civic Center.

The cast is made up of dance students from the Creative Arts Center.

CAC students, ages 3-18, will bring this fairytale to life. The Lilac Fairy enlists the help of her Fairy Corps to ward off a curse placed on Princess Aurora by the disgruntled fairy, Carabosse.

Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for children, students and senior citizens.

Tickets are available at the Creative Arts Center, 718 Logan St. or by calling 406-442-6519, Monday through Friday 2:30-6:30 p.m. Tickets will also be available at the door.

Choral Week makes its return

Musikanten Montana is having its first Helena Choral Week since 2018 on June 18 – 25.

There are events for choral singers. 8 a.m. breakfasts, followed by 50-minute classes offered at 9, 10 and 11 a.m. at St. Peter’s Episcopal Cathedral, the 2018 HCW host venue.

Morning classes are open to the public – enrollment for 5 days is $50; drop-ins are welcome for $12 each class. Private voice lessons with the guest artists can also be scheduled.

Lunch-time mini-recitals will also be at St. Peter’s Episcopal Cathedral at 515 N. Park Ave. at 12:15 Monday through Friday.

Experienced local singers are invited to audition to join the Helena contingent at May and June rehearsals on Tuesday evenings, leading up to Choral Week. Singers should email kerrykrebill@aol.com to arrange an audition.

The final concert will be 8 p.m. June 24 at St. Mary’s Catholic Community. On Sunday morning, the group will sing for the 10:15 liturgy at St. Peter’s Episcopal Cathedral.

‘Chitty Chitty Bang Bang Jr.’ rolls into Grandstreet

Grandstreet Theatre performs Ian Fleming’s Chitty Chitty Bang Bang JR., a 60 minute student-performer version of the popular stage musical based on the beloved family film of Fleming's children's book.

The show runs through June 11 at 7:30 p.m. weekdays, and 2:30 p.m. Saturday and Sundays at Grandstreet Theatre, 325 N. Park Ave. Tickets can be purchased by www.GrandstreetTheatre.com . And to those who can’t attend we say, “Oh, poppycock.”

Helena movie listings

Cinemark

760 Great Northern, 406-442-4225, cinemark.com

The Flash, PG-13

Elemental, PG

The Myrna Loy

15 N. Ewing St., 406-443-0287, themyrnaloy.com

It Ain't Over, PG

Monica, R