‘Montana Grit’ book signing event

Farcountry Press announces a book-signing event for “Montana Grit: Ten Unsung Heroes Who Dared to Make a Difference” by Marga Lincoln, 4 to 8 p.m. July 14 at Birds & Beasleys, 2 S. Last Chance Gulch, during the Helena Downtown Art Walk.

Montana Grit unveils the untold stories of remarkable people who shaped Montana's history. Local author and retired Helena Independent Record journalist Marga Lincoln showcases the resilience and courage of these unsung heroes who made a lasting impact on their communities.

Meet Lincoln and get your copy of Montana Grit autographed at Birds & Beasleys. This event is a unique opportunity to talk with the author and explore the captivating narratives that define Montana's spirit.

Also, enjoy the Downtown Helena Art Walk and discover the thriving local art scene, adding an extra layer of excitement to the evening.

Bray, Clay & Brews, a Clay Community Gathering for ALL

On July 14 from 4 to 8 p.m., head to Blackfoot River Brewing Co., 66 S. Park Ave., for a gathering to welcome the entire greater clay community.

In attendance will be Montana Clay Tour artists, local art center artists and patrons, Bray board members, current and former resident artists and community students.

Gather with clay aficionados for a laid-back evening of mingling and live music before the Montana Clay Tour kicks off the next day. Food trucks will be onsite and non-alcohol beverages will be available.

Live music by Max Hay will be outdoors from 4 to 8 p.m.

For those who want to keep it going into the night, an afterparty will be at Miller's Crossing with the Big Sky Mudflaps. There will be a $10 cover to mitigate the cost of the band.

Florence Crittenton Announces historical presentation event

Florence Crittenton Family Services will host a historical presentation on July 25 at 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Myrna Loy.

Local Historian Ellen Baumler, formerly with the Montana Historical Society, will deliver a fascinating presentation portraying the rich 125-year history of the Florence Crittenton Home in Helena. With photos, notes from past ledgers, and anecdotes from her extensive research, Ellen portrays the heart and soul of this organization and gives an insight into the thousands of women’s and children’s lives that have been touched over the last century by this organization.

Florence Crittenton’s Executive Director, Carrie Krepps, will give a brief overview of the organization’s exciting plans for the next 100 years through the organization’s new campus, affectionately known as Project Sunshine.

Music

State Capital band continues series

The State Capital Band continues their 121st summer concert series in Memorial Park, at 1203 N. Last Chance Gulch, at 8 to 9 p.m. Thursday.

The band is directed by Robert Loveridge. Bring lawn chairs or blankets and enjoy an evening of music with friends and family.

The concerts are free and run 8-9 p.m. Thursday nights through Aug. 3.

Art

Clay Tour takes shape

The 2023 Montana Clay Tour is 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 15 and 16.

It is at six host studios throughout the Helena area including Robert Harrison, Joe Crowley, Sunshine Cobb, George McCauley, Gisele Hicks, and Tara Wilson. For maps of these locations, head to montanaclaytour.com/maps.

Pottery, ceramic sculpture, and installation art, by over 50 artists, will be on display and for sale throughout the event. Stop by the host studios to learn more about what these ceramic artists have been making over the past year.

For more information visit montanaclaytour.com.

Artist Amplified continues at The Bray

Artist Amplified; Summer Residents Part II, will be held 6:30 p.m. July 6 at the Frances Senska Center for Education and Engagement at The Bray, 2915 Country Club Ave.

It is free and open to the public.

Connect with this year’s summer residents through a panel presentation.

This series allows artists and art enthusiasts to share their history, process, and conceptual motivations with the public through various presentation formats.

For more on what is coming up, go to archiebray.org/education/artist-amplified-series/

Queen City hosts juried show

Queen City Framing & Art Supplies invites artists living in Montana to submit artwork for a juried show to be displayed this October.

Art for this show must incorporate ink in a majority of the piece, while keeping with this year’s theme “Words, Ink & Wit”.

The show will be up during October Queen City Framing & Art Supplies at 400 Euclid Ave. There is no submission fee, and artists may submit up to two pieces completed within the last two years. Works must be for sale and framed in a professional manner no larger than 16X20. There are two prizes awarded for Judges Choice and Best of Show.

The deadline to submit a digital file is Sept. 10. Contact them at qcity.framing.art@gmail.com for more information.

Theater

‘Little Mermaid’ makes waves at Grandstreet

Disney’s “The Little Mermaid’ will be performed July 7-30 by Grandstreet Theater at 325 N. Park Ave.

This musical adventure follows Ariel (Rachel Robinson), a brave and spirited mermaid with a fascination for the forbidden human world.

Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturdays, and 2:30 p.m. Sundays.

Tickets are $23 Tuesday, Wednesday evenings and Sunday matinees; $27 for

Thursday-Saturdays and $17 for students 18 and under.

Join the professional cast, along with Grandstreet’s theater school students and community volunteers for this song-filled aquatic escapade.

Thomas Meagher musical stops at The Myrna

“No Cowards Epitaph. A True Musical Legacy of Thomas Francis Meagher,” will be performed 7:30 p.m. July 20 at the Myrna.

Once acting territorial governor of Montana, Meagher mysteriously disappeared.

This musical will be performed by the Port Polson Players and celebrates Meagher’s 200th birthday.

Tickets are $35 for adults, $25 for students under 18.

For more information and to purchase tickets. https://themyrnaloy.com/happenings/no-cowards-epitaph/

‘Love Letters,’ ‘Prison Boxing’ come to HAT

Two very different theater performances are coming to the Helena Avenue Theater, 1319 Helena Ave., this month.

“Love Letters” is by playwright, A.R. Gurney runs July 14-16. It is co-produced with Wild Plum Productions and performed by guest artists from Pennsylvania, Christine and Richard Emmert.

Tickets are $22 and at www.montanaplaywrights.org, or call 406-235-0353 for reservations and more information. Or buy tickets at the door.

“Prison Boxing” is an original play by writer and performer, Leah Joki, who earned a bachelors in fine arts from the University of Montana and a masters in fine arts from the Juilliard School of Drama.

It runs July 27-29.

Joki taught and/or performed in almost every state prison in California. This play reflects these experiences and is for adult audiences.

Tickets for both shows are now available online at www.montanaplaywrights.org, or call/text 406-235-0353 for reservations and information.

Helena movie listings

Cinemark

760 Great Northern, 406-442-4225, cinemark.com

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, PG-13

Joy Ride, R

Insidious: The Red Door, PG-13

The Myrna Loy

15 N. Ewing St., 406-443-0287, themyrnaloy.com

Past Lives, PG-13