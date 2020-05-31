Nelson and Bourgeois Wedding

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-523-2272 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bourgeois and Nelson

On May 11, 2020, Marie Bourgeois and Ross Peter Nelson formalized their partnership in marriage. The pandemic forced them to change their venue. Originally planning an international ceremony that was scheduled for a 13th century wine cellar in Prague, they relocated to the 19th century Sacajawea Hotel in Trois Fourchettes, which they had all to themselves. The ceremony was performed by their close friend, Marisa Diaz-Waian.

The bride’s lovely gown was set off by a couture mask of stunning lace and silk composition, while the groom’s wore a mask decorated with Salvador Dali’s signature melting clocks. Music for the ceremony was the second movement of Beethoven’s first symphony, performed by the Academy of Ancient Music via iPhone. The hotel ghosts behaved in a most civilized manner though they did not avail themselves of the cake and champagne offered after the ceremony.

Bourgeois and Nelson both moved to Helena in 2015. Bourgeois moved from Colorado, and is currently a professor at Arizona State University, where she teaches online courses in biomimicry. Previously, she had a career with the Environmental Protection Agency. She has degrees from the University of Colorado (BS, biology and public health), Virginia Polytechnic Institute (MS, civil engineering), and ASU (MS, biomimicry).