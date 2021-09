Thomases celebrate 50th

Michael and Barbara Thomas celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on September 24. They first met at a folk dance event, and their marriage celebration was ethnic Hungarian, Barbara’s heritage.

They celebrated their milestone with Family via Zoom, including two daughters, Jenn and Cary, spouses and two grandchildren. The couple continues to reside in Helena, now by Lake Helena, with their horses, peafowl and cats.