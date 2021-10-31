Rushes' 50th anniversary
Jon and Barbara Rush celebrated their 50th anniversary with their family at Fairmont Hot Springs where they had a lovely anniversary dinner and spent the weekend swimming.
Jon and Barbara were married Sept. 4, 1971, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Vacaville, California. After a six-month journey across the United States and throughout Europe in 1975, they moved to Montana, where Jon worked for United Pacific/Reliance Insurance in Helena. Jon retired from Quest in 2003 and Barbara retired from The Helena School District in 2005.
They have two children, Christina (Dennis) and Ben (Michelle). Their five grandchildren are Carly, Cooper, Cora, Emily and Jane.