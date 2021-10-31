Rushes' 50th anniversary

Jon and Barbara Rush celebrated their 50th anniversary with their family at Fairmont Hot Springs where they had a lovely anniversary dinner and spent the weekend swimming.

Jon and Barbara were married Sept. 4, 1971, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Vacaville, California. After a six-month journey across the United States and throughout Europe in 1975, they moved to Montana, where Jon worked for United Pacific/Reliance Insurance in Helena. Jon retired from Quest in 2003 and Barbara retired from The Helena School District in 2005.