Portes celebrate 71st anniversary

Richard and Neva Porte of Helena recently celebrated their 71st wedding anniversary. The Portes met while attending Hawthorne School in Helena. They dated as students at Helena High and Montana State in Bozeman, and married at St. Paul’s Methodist Church in Helena on Easter Sunday in 1951. They had six kids: Chuck, Sanna, Ellen, Amy, Glenn, and Paul.

The Portes have been active members and volunteers in various Helena community groups for many years. They’ve traveled all over the world, visiting every continent but Antarctica, which is still on their list. They continue to divide their time between their home in Helena and the cabin they built by hand on Lindbergh Lake. They have five grandkids (Meaghen, Marissa, Casey, Alex, and Maggie) and four great-grandkids (Lotus, Carter, Austin, & Beau).