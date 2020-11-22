McCarty 50th Anniversary

McCartys celebrate 50th

Mike and Connie (Brown) McCarty walked down the aisle 50 years ago on Nov. 21, 1970, at St. Cecilia Church in Ames, Iowa.

Mike and Connie both attended I.S.U. in Ames with Mike graduating. They met while working for the city of Ames.

The couple came to Helena and began work at Gertie's Drive-In. Later, Mike went to work at Montana Power and retired.

Their families live in Iowa, Oregon and Missoula. Connie's mom, 92, lives in Helena.

Mike and Connie have two children, three grandchildren and one great-grandchild on the way.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0