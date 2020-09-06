McCahon 50th Anniversary

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

McCahons celebrate 50th

Well, we made it -- 50 years. We met at Carroll College, Helena sometime in 1968 and married Sept. 12, 1970, in Havre at St. Jude's Catholic Church.

Dennis had transferred to University of Montana, Missoula, where he earned his forestry and liberals arts bachelor's degrees.

Charlotte earned her BA from Carroll and MS in biochemistry from UM. Immediately after school, we had the fun job of manning a Forest Service fire tower at Big Creek Baldy, in far northwest Montana. That season was rainy so we spotted only one fire using the alidade.

Dennis is fourth generation (Helena) and Charlotte is third generation (Havre) Montanan. We reside in Helena where Dennis was a city-county planner for seven years. He then turned to freelance art work, writing and consulting. He's written and illustrated several books and booklets.

Not finding work in chemistry, Charlotte switched to the technical computer field including coding, systems analysis and wiring. Her last 25 years of work were spent at the Federal Reserve Bank Helena Branch. During her career, she traveled to several cities including Philadelphia, San Francisco and Atlanta. She spent two weeks in Italy and Paris, France, and visited New Orleans with family.