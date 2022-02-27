Lang's 60th Anniversary

Langs celebrate 60th

February 24, 1962, Henry Lang and Sharon Kelly were married at St. Paul's Church in Anaconda. This year marks 60 years of their enduring love and lasting commitment to one another.

All wedding anniversaries are special but this one is extraordinary. Their love is patient, their love is kind, their love has never failed. Happy 60th wedding anniversary Papa Hank and Grandma Sharon Lang. You both epitomize love and faithfulness and have 60 years of your devoted union to prove it.

A beautiful marriage births beautiful people and you have both done just that with your five wonderful children, Helen, Steve, Jim, Chris and Loretta Lang and their children, your 16 amazing grandchildren and their children, your 16 marvelous great-grandchildren with two more on the way. We are all a product of the love you two share and that will never diminish.

You’ve walked each step of it together and created a wonderful life for all of us. Your marriage is a testimony that age is not a limitation to love, your love keeps growing stronger by the day. For better for worse, through sickness and in health, to love and to cherish for 60 years and counting.

Thank you for building an unshakeable foundation for us to grow up in and for showing and teaching us how to love unconditionally. Thank you for instilling in us a profound faith and unparalleled family values of togetherness. We don't know a Sunday without Sunday dinners.

We love you Papa Hank and Grandma Sharon so much, and we are so proud to be your family, we are grateful for the lives, our lives, that you two have created. We are forever your Lang Gang and forever blessed to be. Cheers to many more.

