Ketcham 60th Anniversary

Ketchams celebrate 60th

Ronald and Bessie (Nussbacher) Ketcham proudly celebrate the milestone of their 60th wedding anniversary.

Ron had just graduated from high school, and Bessie had a year to go, when they married in Sheridan, Wyoming, at the Lutheran Church on June 9, 1962. From there, they made their home in Billings.

Ron retired in 2006 after 21 years as a regional salesman with the International Paper Company, and Bessie retired in 2007 after 29 years as a school secretary with the Billings School District.

In 2008, they made a major life choice and decided to move to Lewiston, Idaho, where they could be closer to family. This offered them the opportunity to make new friends, embrace a new community and embark on building and enjoying their first custom home.

During this time, they also spent many years enjoying the summers of the Lewis Clark Valley while they followed their retirement dreams as snowbirds wintering in Arizona.

We are so grateful for their love and example.

From their union, Ron and Bessie have two children, Jaynie (Bryan) Bentz and Justin Ketcham. The branches of their family tree grew to include two grandchildren, Samantha (Dustin) Voytoski and Jacquelyn (Preston) Tescher, and two great-grandchildren, Brooks and Collins.

In celebration of their milestone, their wish is to travel and spend time visiting with family and dear friends. Please feel free to send them congratulations by phone, text or Facebook message. They would love to hear from you.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0