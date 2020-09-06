Hoadley 74th Anniversary

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Hoadleys celebrate 74th

Lew and Damaris were married Sept. 1, 1946, in Dillon.

They have lived in Lima since that time. Lew worked for the Union Pacific for 29 years on the maintenance of way crew. Damaris was the school lunch cook for 25 years. She served 100-150 students daily with little help.

After retiring they enjoyed building unique Montana birdhouses, reupholstering furniture, and they raised pigs and sheep at different times. They hauled firewood to help heat their home during colder months.

They have been valued members of the Lima community and still remain active today. Mom writes for the local paper and recently had a book of history of the area published.

Four children were born to this union, Mel, Lynette, Cherry and Kyle. They have 11 grandchildren and 35 great-grandchildren. No celebration is planned due to the pandemic.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0