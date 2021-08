Graveleys celebrate 50thÂ

Doug Graveley and Kathie McGreevy Graveley were married on Sept. 4, 1971, in Anaconda, MT. They have two children and one granddaughter.

Doug's career at Quest Communications took them from Billings to Boise and back to Helena where they now live.

Doug and Kathie are celebrating their Golden Anniversary at The Montana Club in Helena on Saturday, Sept. 4, at 5 p.m.

