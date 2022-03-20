Graffs celebrate 60th

Dale and Graciela Graff celebrated their 60th anniversary with a reunion of family, friends and neighbors at the Kleffner Ranch in East Helena.

The story of their life together began with a fortunate and almost unlikely coincidence. Dale and Graciela met as students at the University of Montana in Missoula where Dale studied wildlife technology after serving four years in the U.S. Navy. Graciela arrived at the U of M as an exchange student from Mexico who studied and worked in the Foreign Languages Department. They were married on Sept. 9, 1961 in Torreon, Coahuila, Mexico.

Dale enjoyed a 31-year career as a game warden for the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks. After a series of relocations to different FWP regions throughout Montana over the years, Dale and Graciela finally moved to Helena in 1984 when Dale was promoted to assistant chief of law enforcement. Graciela was employed by Montana Blue Cross in Helena as a claims administrator.

Among the guests attending the celebration where three special friends; Jim Taylor of Tacoma, Wash., Jim Weiler of Westby, Mont., and Sally (Thompson) Harksen of Ontario, Calif., who were members of the original bridal party 60 years ago.

Dale and Graciela have two children, Dale (Gene) Jr. and Eric. Their three grandchildren include Erika, Benjamin and Evan.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0