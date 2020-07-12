Fishers celebrate 50th anniversary

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Fishers celebrate 50th

Rodney (Rod) and Linda Cooper were married July 11, 1970, at Christian and Missionary Alliance Church in Helena.

Rod and Linda made their home in East Helena where they raised two sons — Steve (Carrie) Fisher of Bozeman and Randy Fisher of Townsend. They have two grandchildren — Kyra and Zander.

Rod retired from the Army National Guard, and then Asarco Incorporated in 1999. Linda retired from the state of Montana-Department of Labor in 2007.

Rod and Linda have always enjoyed spending time in the outdoors and their sons have many memories of snowmobiling, motorcycle riding, camping, hiking, hunting, fishing and many family road trips.

Rod and Linda have experienced many adventures throughout their 50 years of marriage including most recently a trip to Australia with their granddaughter and a cruise to New Zealand.

A celebration was held on July 11, 2020, in Helena.

