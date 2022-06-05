Cyrs celebrate 60th anniversary

Cyrs celebrate 60th

Fredrick LeRoy Cyr and Jean Claire (Zimbelman) Cyr of Helena celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on June 3.

LeRoy and Jean met at high school in Brady. They married in 1962 at the Conrad Presbyterian Church in Conrad. After college they moved to Alaska where they taught school in Juneau.

After a couple years, they moved back to Montana where they eventually made their home in Lincoln and taught at Lincoln Public Schools. After retiring, the couple moved to Helena.

LeRoy and Jean have three children, Bill Cyr (Lincoln), Anita Fasbender (Helena) and Bob Cyr (GlennAllen, Alaska), 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grand children.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0