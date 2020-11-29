 Skip to main content
Crowder 50th Anniversary
Crowder 50th Anniversary

Crowders celebrate 50th

We are pleased to announce the 50th wedding anniversary of our parents, Ray and Rose Crowder of Helena. They were wed on Nov. 27, 1970 in the Herz-Jesu Kirche in Neunkirchen, Germany.

We have truly been blessed with their love, guidance and unwavering support and their grandchildren have been blessed with the most amazing Oma and Opa imaginable! Wishing you many more happy years together.

With all our love, Gary, Jessie and Christina.

