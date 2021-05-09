Clearmans celebrate 70th anniversary

Clearmans celebrate 70th

Robert and Shirley Clearman were married May 5, 1951, in Helena. They celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary at a Jade Garden luncheon held May 2, 2021.

Robert worked for Caird Engineering and the Federal Reserve Bank. Shirley taught for the Helena Public Schools.

The couple has enjoyed travel, collecting antiques and art, a second home in Arizona, a cabin on Stemple Pass and time for numerous hobbies and activities during their retirement.

The couple has two children; daughter Cindy (Robert); and son Chris (Deanna). They have three grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0