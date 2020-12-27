 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Burrows celebrate 60th Anniversary
0 comments

Burrows celebrate 60th Anniversary

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Burrows celebrate 60th

On a winter day 60 years ago, on the last day of December 1960, Sharon Powers and Jerry Burrows entered the Cathedral of Saint Helena. A few hours later they left as Mr. and Mrs. Burrows.

Sharon and Jerry have been blessed with four children; Kara, Vincent, Colin and Julie, they also adopted another, Angela. Numerous grand and great-grandchildren complete the family.

Jerry and Sharon have resided in the same Helena home for most of their married life. Family get-togethers were normally held once or twice a year. COVID-19 has spoiled that. Hopefully, we can get back to normal this coming year.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News