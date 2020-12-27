Burrows celebrate 60th Anniversary

Burrows celebrate 60th

On a winter day 60 years ago, on the last day of December 1960, Sharon Powers and Jerry Burrows entered the Cathedral of Saint Helena. A few hours later they left as Mr. and Mrs. Burrows.

Sharon and Jerry have been blessed with four children; Kara, Vincent, Colin and Julie, they also adopted another, Angela. Numerous grand and great-grandchildren complete the family.

Jerry and Sharon have resided in the same Helena home for most of their married life. Family get-togethers were normally held once or twice a year. COVID-19 has spoiled that. Hopefully, we can get back to normal this coming year.

