Brewer 50th Anniversary

Brewers celebrate 50th

Reg and Kathleen Brewer, longtime residents of Helena, celebrated 50 years of marriage on Sept. 5, 2020. Dinner with a view was requested, and Pepperell Cove Ski Club in Kittery, Maine, provided a stunning ocean backdrop.

Despite a global pandemic and unable to be with family and friends, they were surrounded by two of their children, spouses, and two grandsons. It was a small gathering, yet a beautiful night full of laughter and well-wishes. The following day, video calls with those who couldn’t be there only added to the wonderful anniversary weekend.

In 2005 Reg and Kathleen retired after 35 years of owning and operating the Red Roof Cafe on Helena’s west side. A fixture for coffee, breakfast, lunch and conversation, they moved east and resided in Zeeland, North Dakota, until 2014 when it was decided to move farther east. In September of that year they packed up and settled down in Peterborough, New Hampshire, where they currently live 5 minutes from their daughter Rachael and her family, and 90 miles from their son Lawrence and his partner.

Please join us in wishing them the best of the past and cheers for the future to come.

