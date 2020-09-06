Bjerke 73rd Anniversary

Bjerkes celebrate 73rd
Orin and Helen Bjerke celebrated their 73rd wedding anniversary on June 11, 2020, with a wonderful private family dinner.
Orin Bjerke and Helen Underland were high school sweethearts at Hettinger, North Dakota. They were married on June 11, 1947, in Miles City.
Helen Underland Bjerke was born and raised on a farm 18 miles north of Hettinger. After they married they lived in Ralph, South Dakota, where Orin was born and raised. They farmed with his father Olaf Bjerke until 1960 when they moved to Helena.
When they arrived in Helena, Orin became a carpenter. He retired in 1990. Helen was a partner in the Hi-Tri Drive-In and Diner and a homemaker. She retired in 1993.
Their children and spouses include Maureen and Chris Byrd of Martin City; Ardine (Dean) and Susan Bjerke, Errol and Barbara Bjerke, Brett (deceased) and Laura Bjerke, all of Helena; Debbie Bjerke (deceased); Cindy Bjerke of Lake Forest, California; Allison and Greg Rash of Ridgecrest, California; and Tawnee and Joe Walker of Kirkland, Washington.
Their 27 grandchildren are O'Brien, Tiffany and Brenden Byrd; Andrea, Leslie, Jessica, Meaghan and Maureen Bjerke; Greg, Trevor, Christel, Justin, Amanda and Diana Bjerke; Seth, Terah, Victoria and Levi Rash; Amber, Holly, Debbie and Rebecca Bjerke; Tre, Brett, Kayrene, Dante and Herja (deceased) Walker. They also now have 24 great-grandchildren.
Helen and Orin have worked side by side all their lives. Helen still does their income taxes as Orin watches on to make sure she does it right... lol! They enjoy their family and grandchildren. They still live in the same home they built themselves in 1975 at 900 Flowerree St. in Helena.
Wow, 73 years! What an amazing adventure. Thanks for being such incredible parents. We love you beyond words and are so blessed to be your children. May God continue to bless your marriage.
