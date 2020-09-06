Bjerke 73rd Anniversary

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bjerkes celebrate 73rd

Orin and Helen Bjerke celebrated their 73rd wedding anniversary on June 11, 2020, with a wonderful private family dinner.

Orin Bjerke and Helen Underland were high school sweethearts at Hettinger, North Dakota. They were married on June 11, 1947, in Miles City.

Helen Underland Bjerke was born and raised on a farm 18 miles north of Hettinger. After they married they lived in Ralph, South Dakota, where Orin was born and raised. They farmed with his father Olaf Bjerke until 1960 when they moved to Helena.

When they arrived in Helena, Orin became a carpenter. He retired in 1990. Helen was a partner in the Hi-Tri Drive-In and Diner and a homemaker. She retired in 1993.

Their children and spouses include Maureen and Chris Byrd of Martin City; Ardine (Dean) and Susan Bjerke, Errol and Barbara Bjerke, Brett (deceased) and Laura Bjerke, all of Helena; Debbie Bjerke (deceased); Cindy Bjerke of Lake Forest, California; Allison and Greg Rash of Ridgecrest, California; and Tawnee and Joe Walker of Kirkland, Washington.