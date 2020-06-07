Battershells celebrate 70th anniversary
The children of Thomas and Louise Battershell would like to announce the 70th Anniversary of their parents.

Tom and Louise were married on June 3, 1950, at the Clancy Methodist Church by the late Rev. William Pippy.

In 1958, Tom built a home on 6th Avenue in Helena where they raised their four children (Judy, Jeff, Nancey and Sandy). They still reside in this family home.

No celebration was held due to COVID-19 to keep everyone healthy.

