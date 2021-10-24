Angie Granzow, East Valley Fire Department

Angie Granzow had just gotten out of college in 2007 and felt a need to do something different with her life.

She found what she was looking for with the help of the East Valley Fire Department.

Granzow, now a captain, serves as the medical services director. She is in charge of emergency medical technicians on the department and makes sure their training is up to date and that they they have the proper supplies.

She had a friend who served on the ambulance crew and she wanted to be part of the team. When she joined the volunteer fire department, members had to be versed in fire and ambulance, she said. She admits she did it somewhat backward, but it turned out to be a perfect fit “and right down my alley.”

“I joined and I never left,” she said.

Maura Gruber, who nominated Granzow for this recognition, praised her dedication.

“She has been a champion with East Valley for as long as I can remember and (is) always willing to train and teach other first responders,” Gruber said. “She is incredible with patients and always taking care of everyone on the fires. She truly is a hero.”