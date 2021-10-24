Angie Granzow, East Valley Fire Department

Angie Granzow had just gotten out of college in 2007 and felt a need to do something different with her life.
She found what she was looking for with the help of the East Valley Fire Department.
Granzow, now a captain, serves as the medical services director. She is in charge of emergency medical technicians on the department and makes sure their training is up to date and that they they have the proper supplies.
She had a friend who served on the ambulance crew and she wanted to be part of the team. When she joined the volunteer fire department, members had to be versed in fire and ambulance, she said. She admits she did it somewhat backward, but it turned out to be a perfect fit “and right down my alley.”
“I joined and I never left,” she said.
Maura Gruber, who nominated Granzow for this recognition, praised her dedication.
“She has been a champion with East Valley for as long as I can remember and (is) always willing to train and teach other first responders,” Gruber said. “She is incredible with patients and always taking care of everyone on the fires. She truly is a hero.”
Gruber serves with the Eastgate Volunteer Fire Department, but says she hears Granzow on the radio constantly helping during mutual aid calls. She said she is a great trainer and is always willing to help everybody.
"She is a bright light in the East Valley area," she said.
Granzow said she loves “the brotherhood” that is involved.
“When I joined I never thought I’d have a second family, as well as 38 brothers," she said. "They can be a pain in the butt, like a brother can be, but they have my back no matter what.”
Granzow said the department gets twice as many medical calls as fire calls. She said fire calls bring more excitement.
“It carries more of an adrenaline rush because we do not do them so much and we are all adrenaline junkies,” she said.
Granzow said she especially likes helping to protect to her community. But she said she has learned over the years to deal with the challenges and sometimes the tragedy the job brings. And she said she has learned how to close a chapter and walk away.
She was born and raised in East Helena, so she said she knows the location of where most of the emergency or fire calls come from, but she encourages residents to display addresses on their homes or make their location easy to find.
When she is not on emergency calls, she is a medical support assistance supervisor for Montana VA Health Care System.
The 38-year-old Granzow said volunteer firefighters typically retire after 20 years. She plans on passing that milestone and staying with the department.
“I have no plans on stopping anytime soon,” she said.
Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.
In this Series
Recognizing 10 first responders who go above and beyond the call of duty
-
Sam Alpert, Tri-Lakes Volunteer Fire Department
-
Brandon Price, Tri-Lakes Volunteer Fire Department
-
Steve Finstad, Helena Fire Department
- 10 updates