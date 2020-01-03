“In Our Care”

Friday

Gleich, Pius, age 83 of Helena passed away December 20, 2019. The Rosary will be prayed at 11:30 a.m. today, January 3rd, at S.S. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church, 120 W. Riggs St. in East Helena. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated following the Rosary at the church. The reception will follow the Mass in the fellowship hall of the church. Burial will take place following the reception, at 3:00 p.m., at the Montana State Veterans Cemetery, at Fort Harrison. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Pius.

Mergenthaler, Roger L., age 72 of Helena passed away Monday, December 30, 2019. Graveside services with military honors will be held at 1:00 p.m. today, January 3rd at the Montana State Veterans Cemetery at Fort Harrison. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Roger.

