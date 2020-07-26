Amy Emmert, St. Peter's Health

“I started in primary care, and I found a deep love for that and realized that it is kind of the ‘quarterback’ of medicine; it really keeps everything together," she said. "It was a bittersweet feeling moving away from primary care, but I realized that I could impact thousands of lives through population health, not just one.”

In 2017, Emmert decided she wanted to take a deeper look at every patient, truly dissecting the bigger picture of how to help everyone regardless of their stature or stigma. This is where “Comprehensive Care Plus” came into play.

“The goal of (CPC) and population health is it enables physicians, nurses, health care workers as a whole to identify different pockets of populations; who needs more resources where and how,” said Emmert. “Enabling patients who are diagnosed with diabetes, whether they have diabetes or if they are homeless, or both, or if they are healthy, and how do we keep them healthy and keep them motivated and involved.”

Emmert graduated from Johns Hopkins School of Public Health this last spring, receiving her master’s degree in applied science, population health management.