Amy Emmert, St. Peter's Health

Amy Emmert has made it her mission to help heal the Helena area.
In June, the 34-year-old mother of four and former primary care RN was named the senior director of population health at St. Peter's Health. Emmert’s focus is now leading the implementation of “Comprehensive Care Plus” for population health as one of the seniors on the Joint Strategic Operating Council, helping shape, grow, understand and expand the ever-changing health care industry within the Helena Valley community.
Emmert moved from her hometown of Burley, Idaho to Helena 15 years ago to play soccer and study nursing at Carroll College, and she has been here ever since then.
“I met my husband, he is a Montana man, and I never left,” she said. “I am so blessed to be here — I will never leave."
“I thought I wanted to be a doctor, but I was more about the passion side, the relationship side and to be able to hold someone’s hand during the entire grieving side," she continued. "That’s when I shifted gears and decided to focus on nursing specifically, and when I fell in love with primary care.”
By 2010, Emmert graduated with her bachelor of science degree in nursing. She quickly landed a career at St. Peter’s Medical Group, where her drive and passion for healing through holistic medicine began to take flight.
“I started in primary care, and I found a deep love for that and realized that it is kind of the ‘quarterback’ of medicine; it really keeps everything together," she said. "It was a bittersweet feeling moving away from primary care, but I realized that I could impact thousands of lives through population health, not just one.”
In 2017, Emmert decided she wanted to take a deeper look at every patient, truly dissecting the bigger picture of how to help everyone regardless of their stature or stigma. This is where “Comprehensive Care Plus” came into play.
“The goal of (CPC) and population health is it enables physicians, nurses, health care workers as a whole to identify different pockets of populations; who needs more resources where and how,” said Emmert. “Enabling patients who are diagnosed with diabetes, whether they have diabetes or if they are homeless, or both, or if they are healthy, and how do we keep them healthy and keep them motivated and involved.”
Emmert graduated from Johns Hopkins School of Public Health this last spring, receiving her master’s degree in applied science, population health management.
“The biggest challenge is the culture shift of medicine: How do we move to a more holistic care and put the patient in the center to really get the team approach — from primary care which this is how we win and how to get them their healthiest self," she said.
Emmert continued, “The individual patient stories we get to hear, when you build the relationships over time, and you get patients to open up, maybe they don’t have a home and maybe they live in their car, and with the team of health care professionals, we can really help them out and identify their own individual stories, individualized health care, and then comes the impact. Or the reason maybe they are ‘no-showing’ is because they didn’t have a car. By helping our program removing stigmas, addressing these issues and do whatever we can and help in their holistic wellness, that’s it. That’s the goal."
For the future health of Helena, Emmert stated, “The goal is to be the healthiest community that we can all live in."
