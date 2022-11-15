“Even though I had a job before I learned so much from this program. I learned that I needed to be an advocate for myself. I also learned about time management, customer service, and how to be a good coworker and employee,” says Abi, a participant in AJAY MT’s Summer Jobs Program.

Wouldn’t it be great if every high school student had the opportunity to learn the skills they need to be successful in the future? Wouldn’t it be even better if every student had support from community mentors to be able to practice and master those new skills? American Jobs for America's Youth Montana (AJAY MT) is committed to delivering high-quality programs that provide just that.

Through AJAY MT’s Summer Jobs Program, high school students and recent graduates build transferable skills that serve them well in any post-secondary endeavor. Student participants complete a robust work skills training, connect with an adult mentor, and hold a paid position for the summer. Our students hone their work skills and explore their future options. Furthermore, AJAY MT builds the local workforce by developing the next generation of employees.

Our wish list includes monetary donations which are essential to the operation of our services. Thank you for your support! Your financial contribution provides:

- workshops for students on communication, customer service, public speaking, and other foundational skills for work and life

- stipends for students who complete the career readiness workshops

- training for volunteer adult mentors

- career exploration opportunities for young employees

- paid work-based learning experiences

- appropriate staffing for AJAY MT to support partnerships and effective programs in the Helena, Billings, Kalispell, Butte, and Anaconda regions.

Learn more or donate online at www.americanjobs4youth.org. Checks can be mailed to AJAY MT, PO Box 923, Helena, MT 59624. Thank you!