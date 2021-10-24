Amanda Villa, Montana Highway Patrol

If ever there was an example of an officer who goes above and beyond the call of duty, it would be 33-year-old trooper Amanda Villa.

Villa wears many hats at the Montana Highway Patrol. She serves as a District 3 traffic homicide investigator, a drone operator, an evidence technician and more. In her eight years with MHP, Villa has taken on lots of jobs and has been recognized for her hard work.

In July 2021, Villa was given the Medal of Valor, MHP's highest honor, for her acts of heroism in rescuing several people from a helicopter crash. Villa said she is able to keep her cool in those kinds of situations because of her training and her personality.

"I was always very interested in a first responder type job," Villa said. "If I hadn't been a trooper I was going to be a wildland firefighter. I was always looking for a job that lets me help people -- help my community."

Villa first joined MHP after returning from a deployment with the United States Army Reserve. Villa said she was on her way to MHP training in Great Falls the day after she got back.