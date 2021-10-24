Amanda Villa, Montana Highway Patrol

If ever there was an example of an officer who goes above and beyond the call of duty, it would be 33-year-old trooper Amanda Villa.
Villa wears many hats at the Montana Highway Patrol. She serves as a District 3 traffic homicide investigator, a drone operator, an evidence technician and more. In her eight years with MHP, Villa has taken on lots of jobs and has been recognized for her hard work.
In July 2021, Villa was given the Medal of Valor, MHP's highest honor, for her acts of heroism in rescuing several people from a helicopter crash. Villa said she is able to keep her cool in those kinds of situations because of her training and her personality.
"I was always very interested in a first responder type job," Villa said. "If I hadn't been a trooper I was going to be a wildland firefighter. I was always looking for a job that lets me help people -- help my community."
Villa first joined MHP after returning from a deployment with the United States Army Reserve. Villa said she was on her way to MHP training in Great Falls the day after she got back.
Villa said MHP was her top choice as an employer, noting that the agency is more proactive than much of law enforcement. Additionally, Villa said the large size of MPH plays a major role in the impact she can make.
Villa said some people may avoid a career in law enforcement because of the danger involved, but she was ready for it.
The hardest part for Villa is being the bearer of bad news. She said interviewing families after they've lost someone in a crash can be difficult. Villa said she has to be the composed and calm one in the room and the voice of reason. But in the end, she said it gives them the chance to prepare to move on with their lives.
"I'm a very open people-person," Villa said. "Being open tends to help the situation be more calm. We actually hire people who are not going to be amped up in situations like that."
Villa said the best part of the job is seeing someone who's life she changed for the better. She also said interacting with the public is a great part of the job.
"Sometimes you encounter people who maybe you've pulled over or even arrested and they thank you because they've learned from that situation," Villa said. "It means that I won't wind up having to be there on my traffic homicide duties."
