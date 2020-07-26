Amanda McGowan, Animal Center Veterinary Hospital of Helena

“It was one of those things that I knew I always wanted to be a vet when I was little. That, or a mathematician,” she said.

For 13 years, she has helped countless animals and families recover and cure their pets, and in some cases, their best friends.

“The clients is what keeps me motivated, and their loving pets we help and their great, unique, personalities. I love having great relationships with clients and they seem truly grateful,” she said.

McGowan has been with the Animal Center Veterinary Hospital of Helena for five years and has no plans of leaving any time soon. She said he staff is what keeps the organization afloat.

“I definitely have amazing co-workers, and I have passion for Helena,” she said. “Helena shaped me to be who I am today and I had a lot of help of when I was younger, to help get me into veterinary school. And at the end of the day, I just want to pay it forward for those who have helped me out.”

She continued, “And our job is pretty emotional, it can be really tough, and I have a great staff that helps support me at the animal center being an animal advocate -- we couldn’t do it alone.”

