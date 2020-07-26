Amanda McGowan, Animal Center Veterinary Hospital of Helena

Dr. Amanda “Mandy” McGowan, 39, works diligently as an award-winning associate veterinarian at the Animal Center Veterinary Hospital of Helena.
Independent Record readers voted her as the runner-up for best veterinarian in the "Best of Helena" contest last year, and she tied for first place this year.
When McGowan is not doing blood work, taking X-rays or checking for signs of infection or disease, she is helping to fill sandbags for flood victims, working with 4-H members during shows and stocking shelves at Helena Food Share.
“I don’t have one main place I like to volunteer, I like to volunteer at various little ones,” she said. “I have a new respect for filling sandbags."
McGowan’s love for volunteer work around the Helena Valley stems from a rather nostalgic root.
“I’m a past 4-H member, and 4-H helped me out with getting a career and scholarships that I wouldn’t have had otherwise,” McGowan said. “And as far as 4-H goes, I help judge the fair and do workshops for vet science, and 4-H girls learn how to ride as well. For the young members, 4-H has lots of animal projects and leadership opportunities for them.”
McGowan was born and raised in Helena and is a 1999 graduate of Capital High School. She earned her bachelor’s degree in biology in 2003, and in 2007 she graduated veterinary school at Colorado State University before finding her way back home to Helena.
“It was one of those things that I knew I always wanted to be a vet when I was little. That, or a mathematician,” she said.
For 13 years, she has helped countless animals and families recover and cure their pets, and in some cases, their best friends.
“The clients is what keeps me motivated, and their loving pets we help and their great, unique, personalities. I love having great relationships with clients and they seem truly grateful,” she said.
McGowan has been with the Animal Center Veterinary Hospital of Helena for five years and has no plans of leaving any time soon. She said he staff is what keeps the organization afloat.
“I definitely have amazing co-workers, and I have passion for Helena,” she said. “Helena shaped me to be who I am today and I had a lot of help of when I was younger, to help get me into veterinary school. And at the end of the day, I just want to pay it forward for those who have helped me out.”
She continued, “And our job is pretty emotional, it can be really tough, and I have a great staff that helps support me at the animal center being an animal advocate -- we couldn’t do it alone.”
