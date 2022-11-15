ADOPT A FAMILY and create a Christmas dream come true for a family in Helena through Good Samaritan Ministries!

Christmas season has most of us thinking of desserts, parties, shopping and getting the perfect gift for our loved one. Unfortunately, there are many who have an entirely different version of Christmas that looks stressful, sad, embarrassing, depressing, and wish it was over before it even began. Helena has so many families working hard on minimum wage barely scraping by to make the rent let alone extra money for presents for their children. More so today than in recent years, this is the case for so many families. Through ADOPT A FAMILY we can take that stress, depression, and anxiety away for a few families and let them have the Christmas they deserve. Please donate today to Good Samaritan’s ADOPT A FAMILY program. During the last week of Christmas there are always those kids who did not get on any other Christmas lists for presents or something else occurred where they have nothing to open at Christmas, not even one present.

One year an alcoholic mother dropped her young boy off with another family while she went out and partied for days, possibly weeks. The family had no idea when she would return. The family was not expecting that child to be staying with them and had no presents for him. They luckily came to Good Samaritan the day before Christmas Eve, and we made sure that the young boy had a good Christmas and presents to unwrap. There are many more stories like such as this one and we have to be ready to help the little ones know that somebody somewhere loves and cares about them. Please contact: Ara Babcock, Assistance Coordinator with Good Samaritan at 406-442-0780 to discuss how you can help this Christmas.

As we come into the Holiday Season Good Samaritan Can always use Volunteers as well. Please come in and ask for Sarah.