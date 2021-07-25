Abbie Cziok, Browning, Kaleczyc, Berry, & Hoven

An early love for reading, writing, and speaking, along with experience editing deposition transcripts, inspired Abbie Cziok to pursue a career in the world of law.

Today she serves as an attorney at Browning, Kaleczyc, Berry, & Hoven’s Helena office, where her practice focuses on commercial and medical litigation.

A native of Butte, Cziok attended Gonzaga University and later Regent University School of Law. After receiving her law degree, Cziok lived and practiced in Denver for a few years. She later made the decision to return to Montana to be closer to family and closer to community.

“I felt too far removed from the community in the big city life,” explained Cziok.

In 2018, Cziok joined Browning, Kaleczyc, Berry, & Hoven, where she defends physicians and medical providers in malpractice matters and insurance companies in personal injury defense, and represents entities in tax, business, and commercial litigation matters.

“It’s humbling that people come to you in their most vulnerable moments and you actually get to do something active about it,” said Cziok about her work.