Abbie Cziok, Browning, Kaleczyc, Berry, & Hoven

An early love for reading, writing, and speaking, along with experience editing deposition transcripts, inspired Abbie Cziok to pursue a career in the world of law.
Today she serves as an attorney at Browning, Kaleczyc, Berry, & Hoven’s Helena office, where her practice focuses on commercial and medical litigation.
A native of Butte, Cziok attended Gonzaga University and later Regent University School of Law. After receiving her law degree, Cziok lived and practiced in Denver for a few years. She later made the decision to return to Montana to be closer to family and closer to community.
“I felt too far removed from the community in the big city life,” explained Cziok.
In 2018, Cziok joined Browning, Kaleczyc, Berry, & Hoven, where she defends physicians and medical providers in malpractice matters and insurance companies in personal injury defense, and represents entities in tax, business, and commercial litigation matters.
“It’s humbling that people come to you in their most vulnerable moments and you actually get to do something active about it,” said Cziok about her work.
In an effort to give back to the broader community, Cziok also regularly takes on pro bono cases from the Montana Legal Services Association and through her firm.
“In dealing with family law on pro bono cases you meet people at their lowest point,” explained Cziok. “It’s nice to help solve problems in a really concrete way.”
In 2020, Cziok was recognized for her work by receiving the First Judicial District Pro Bono award. She also received the Frank Haswell Award in 2019 for outstanding contributions to “The Montana Lawyer," where she wrote a series of legal writing columns.
In addition to her work at Browning, Kaleczyc, Berry & Hoven, Cziok has been on the YWCA Helena board since 2019 and is an active volunteer for the organization.
“I know that they [YWCA] have a long-term commitment to the women in the community and are very serious about the work they do,” said Cziok of the YWCA.
Outside of her day-to-day legal work, you can find Cziok playing in Montana’s outdoors, helping run the Gonzaga Alumni Association, teaching dance at the Dynamic Dance and Tumbling Academy in her hometown of Butte, or prepping new content for a wine podcast she hosts with her sister, Hannah.
