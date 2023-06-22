A medicine-wheel-inspired sculpture by Missoula-based artist James Walter was dedicated Wednesday afternoon in Helena's Pocha Park.

The event featured song and dance performances by the Last Chance Community Pow Wow group, food provided by the Helena Indian Alliance, and the dedicated bench sculpture.

The sculpture is designed with Anishinaabe (Little Shell Chippewa) culture in mind and placed in Pocha Park, which is named for the late Leo Pocha, a former city commissioner, civic leader and executive director of Helena Indian Alliance.

The concept of the medicine wheel was inspired by Native leader Daniel Pocha, who is the son of Leo. He collaborated with Walter to build a circular structure that features four colors: red, yellow, white and black.

The wheel embodies ideas such as the four directions, the four seasons, and the sacred path of both the sun and human beings.

“I love this wheel, it not only shows the circle, but it shows the four directions and seasons, the four stages of age, and our sacred plants,” Daniel Pocha said. “This morning, I put the four plants in the smudge bowl, it gives us strength, and when we pray to it, we watch the prayers go to the creator in the smoke, giving us strength and purifying us.”

According to the Anishinaabe culture, different directions hold different meanings. East is associated with children, eagles, tobacco, spring and fire. North represents elders, bear, cedar, winter and wind. West is associated with parents, buffalo, sage, fall, and water. South is associated with youth, wolves, sweet grass, summer, and earth. The circle is a sacred symbol representing the interdependence of all life forms. It holds great significance in Native spirituality, family structures, gatherings, meetings, songs and dances.

Walter found great inspiration in this project, which led him to create his very first sculpture. However, instead of the usual two months, it took him almost two years to finish due to personal circumstances and collaboration with others.

“I am thankful for the Pocha family for bringing significance and meaning to the sculpture,” Walter said.

The Myrna Loy coordinated a public dedication ceremony at the 314 State St. park in collaboration with the Pocha family.

The work was commissioned as part of Myrna Loy's "Rodney Street Is..." project. Myrna received the "Our Town" creative place-making initiative from the National Endowment for the Arts, which was carried out by artists in residence, Elana Johnson and Ashley Moon. Their objective was to use art to foster a sense of community connection and ownership of the space.

After thorough consideration, Johnson and Moon decided a new sculptural bench would be an ideal addition to Pocha Park. This decision was made after conducting a survey and a series of workshops where community members expressed their need and desire for more public gathering space in the Rodney Street neighborhood.

“Benches offer a chance for people to be still,” Johnson said.

After selecting the location, Myna Loy issued an invitation for artists to submit their work. One of the applicants was Walter, who also works as a structural steel erector and an independent contractor for Cold Water Metal Works.

Missoula artist James Walter has created a climbable seating circle inspired by the Anishinaabe Medicine Wheel. The sculpture is made of brightly colored welded steel and is designed to resemble the wheel. At the sculpture dedication ceremony in memory of the late Leo Pocha, there is a display featuring memorabilia. Part of the display is a smudge bowl for burning tobacco, sage, sweetgrass and cedar. Native leader, Daniel Pocha of Anishinaabe (Little Shell Chippewa) Daniel Pocha, a native leader, presents Kyrs Homes with a gift in recognition of her dedication to the project. Daniel Pocha (Top Left), a Native leader; James Walter (Top right), the artist; Ashley Moon (Bottom left), an artist-in-residence at Myrna Loy and social designer; Elena Johnson (Bottom center), an artist-in-residence at Myrna Loy and landscape designer; and Kyrs Homes (Bottom right), the executive director of Myrna Loy. Together they helped organize Wednesday's sculpture dedication. The Anishinaabe tribe, also known as the Little Shell Chippewa, gathered in a circle to pray in ceremonial drums.