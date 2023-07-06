Noah Coughlan embarked on his fourth run across America, with Montana being one of his stops along the way.

Coughlan began a 3,500-mile journey called "Run for Revival" on Memorial Day. He is pushing a 70-pound jogging stroller carrying the American Flag from Seattle to Miami with the aim of finishing on Veterans Day. This journey strives to demonstrate gratitude towards the US military and veterans.

Coughlan received the Flag as a gift from VFW Post 7244 Vacaville, CA and Senior Master Sergeant Shawn McMahon of Travis Airforce Base. The flag was flown on a KC 10 "Extender" on April 6th in honor of Coughlan and to support Operation Resolve. According to his website, It symbolizes the dedication of the Armed Forces to the Global War on Terrorism and pays tribute to those who lost their lives during the September 11 attack. Coughlan attaches the flag to his jogging stroller.

“Run for Revival is my way of bringing America together by honoring the American soldier on a daily basis, but then the entire Military as a whole,” Coughlan said.

Coughlan said one of his greatest obstacles was crossing the continental divide on June 30th to reach Helena.

“It is a great relief getting past the Cascades and the Rocky Mountains and into a flatter land,” Coughlan said. “The Pacific Ocean to the Continental Divide is the toughest stretch of all America.”

During his run, he takes time to honor veterans in the towns he passes through and stays in and he pays tribute to service members and veterans daily on his social media. In Helena, he dedicated his run to Staff Sergeant Jill Amsk of the Air National Guard 120th fighter wing, of Great Falls.

“I really appreciate Noah doing this run, it really brings people together,” Amsk said. “ It’s nice to be appreciated as a veteran.”

He then proceeded to Bozeman by the Fourth of July. He was given a police escort, along with the American Legion. Commander Len Albright and Randy Kemp of Gallatin post 14 presented Coughlan with a plaque of appreciation and recognition of his journey.

"Noah you are a true patriot and we thank you," Albright said during his presentation.

During the Fourth of July, Coughlan paid tribute to the Combat Vet Riders he encountered in Spokane. Before leaving Bozeman, he also met Fire Chief Josh Waldo and his team, which included two former service members.

“They served America and now they serve their community,” Coughlan said. “Our communities are enriched by their service, holding them together.”

His next stop is in Livingston, where he will meet veterans from the Livingston Fire Department.

Coughlan has 240 miles left until he reaches Wyoming. He estimates eleven more days in Montana, with the goal of reaching Billings by the 11th.

He began running in 2011 to raise awareness for rare diseases after two of his childhood friends Catie and Annie Allio from California, were both diagnosed with Batten disease.

This is his fifth run overall, having previously run across Ireland in 2020. In 2011, he completed the "Run for Research," a 2500-mile run from San Diego to Jacksonville, FL over 132 days from February to July. He followed this up with "Run for Research II" in 2013, a 3100-mile run from Half Moon Bay, CA to Boston, MA over 107 days from July to November. In 2015, he completed his "Run for Rare," a 3000-mile run from New York City to San Diego over 127 days.

In 2015, after his run, Congressman John Garamendi, D-CA, Congressman Leonard Lance, R-NJ, and Congressman Gus Bilirakis, R-FL, presented him with a congressional record on rare diseases in Washington DC that contributed to the 21 Century Cures Act of 2016.

Coughlan is on his final run, and he wants to express his gratitude to the US Military for their service. He aspires to run for office one day to keep advocating for change.