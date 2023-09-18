The Hauser Mansion is offered for first time on the open market. Exchanged only three times in a private capacity. A captivating history intertwined with Montana's own narrative and built in 1885 by Samuel T. Hauser, Montana's first territorial governor. In 1913, the Catholic Diocese of Helena acquired the property and in 1969, Governor Tim Babcock and his wife, Betty, purchased the mansion and revived it to its former grandeur. Exquisite design features gables, dormers, and porches with carved woodwork. Inside, details include black walnut wainscoting and inlaid parquet floors. Two stunning stained glass panels, created in Germany by artisans responsible for St. Helena Cathedral windows, remain intact. The formal dining room showcases highly-carved walnut china closets, fitted with Belgium crystal and beveled glass mirrors. Tiffany stained glass windows throughout. Twenty-nine rooms, nine bedrooms, a sitting room, an office, nine fireplaces, five bathrooms, and carriage house.