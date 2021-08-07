Nestled in the heart of St. Helena's Cathedral District you will find this Historic Queen Anne architectural Mansion built by prominent businessman R.C. Wallace in 1886. This home boast all the amenities of days gone by, including 5 fireplaces with imported tiles from Scotland, beveled stain glass windows and birch and cherry woods. It's just walking distance to everything downtown, including the beautiful walking mall, some fabulous restaurants, breweries, coffee shops, schools, parks, and much more. The upper level bedrooms with views of the cathedral makes for a great place to sit and enjoy a sunny day or a cold day inside reading. If you love historic homes you need to check this one out. More photos to follow
9 Bedroom Home in Helena - $600,000
