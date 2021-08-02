9 Bedroom Home in Helena - $520,000

This beautifully restored 20th century home is located right in the heart of Helena. This property is currently zoned for both residential and commercial, offering a wide range of possibilities for it's use, including multifamily! Although it is currently being used as a law office, it could easily be converted back to a luxury home with 9 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and large entertaining rooms OR split into 2 separate living quarters utilizing the ''servants entrance'' in the rear as a separate access for the upper floor. Additional space outback (approximately 500 sq ft) which could be used as an additional conference room, guest suite, or converted into possible 3rd rental space. Detached single car garage. Perfectly situated to be in the center of it all in downtown Helena!