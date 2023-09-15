This grand 4544 square foot property boasts an impressive layout, featuring 8 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms. The kitchen space, combined with the elegance of granite, and stainless steel appliances, makes it a central hub for both meal preparation and social gatherings. The laundry room is like non other with 2 washer and dryer hook ups. Discover a private living suite within the home, complete with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, kitchen and living space. Ideal for your loved ones, guests, or additional rental income. The suite features its own private entrance, allowing for independent access and ensuring the utmost privacy for both you and your guests. This stunning property not only boasts a beautifully designed and meticulously maintained home but also offers the convenience and luxury of a 3-car attached heated garage complete with washer and dryer hookups. The 1.5-acre lot provides ample space for outdoor activities, gardening, or simply unwinding in the tranquil surroundings. Imagine summer barbecues on the spacious deck or stargazing around a fire pit or soaking in the hot tub on crisp winter evenings. Experience the best of both worlds – the tranquility of rural living and the convenience of being just a short drive from Helena's amenities, restaurants, and shops. 5 minute drive to Montana City School and 10 minute drive to Helena. A wonderful BONUS is this property is in the Montana City school zone! This Montana City mountain retreat is a rare gem offering the space, comfort, and natural beauty that Montana is known for. It is located in a private secluded neighborhood and is the only house on the road. The property offers sweeping views of the rugged mountains and the iconic Sleeping Giant, making every day a masterpiece. Deer, elk, and antelope make frequent visits to the property with the occasional moose sighting. Call Roberta Hurni at 406-202-2129, or your real estate professional.