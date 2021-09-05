Turn key home with rental! Don't wait to see this lovely, well-built classic! Wonderful floor plan, natural light, custom woodwork and large bedrooms are just a few of the many delights you will find. Captivating outdoor space includes both a front private patio and back entertaining area. Ample kitchen, living and dining spaces make entertaining or cozying up easy. The property also has a well kept 3 bedroom 2 bath mobile home. Very large rooms and includes a detached garage plus large deck. The property has many mature trees and privacy hedge plus two wells and two septics. Call Liane at 431-1013 or your favorite real estate professional for an appointment now!
7 Bedroom Home in Helena - $548,000
