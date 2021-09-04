7 Bedroom Home in Helena - $479,000

This is a rare and hard to come by seven-bedroom house. You'll like the solid character of a well-built brick home with clean lines and hip roof style that has made a resurgence in modern construction. It's the ideal location for the buyer who appreciates living close to the Capitol complex, schools, shopping, and a short walk or drive to downtown. New living room window looks northeast to the Capitol dome and beyond to the Helena valley. Main floor includes four bedrooms and an office. Walk-out lower level has three bedrooms and kitchen with laundry room, well-suited for extended family or a rental. Secluded back deck is perfect for summer/fall get togethers and fenced backyard is pet friendly. Capitol View Trailhead is just a block west!