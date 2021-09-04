 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
7 Bedroom Home in Helena - $479,000

7 Bedroom Home in Helena - $479,000

7 Bedroom Home in Helena - $479,000

This is a rare and hard to come by seven-bedroom house. You'll like the solid character of a well-built brick home with clean lines and hip roof style that has made a resurgence in modern construction. It's the ideal location for the buyer who appreciates living close to the Capitol complex, schools, shopping, and a short walk or drive to downtown. New living room window looks northeast to the Capitol dome and beyond to the Helena valley. Main floor includes four bedrooms and an office. Walk-out lower level has three bedrooms and kitchen with laundry room, well-suited for extended family or a rental. Secluded back deck is perfect for summer/fall get togethers and fenced backyard is pet friendly. Capitol View Trailhead is just a block west!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News