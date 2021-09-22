 Skip to main content
7 Bedroom Home in Helena - $389,900

7 Bedroom Home in Helena - $389,900

7 Bedroom Home in Helena - $389,900

Classic craftsman home on a beautiful tree lined street. Close to downtown, Helena Middle School and everything the south central has to offer. Recent updates include new electrical, plumbing, bathrooms, kitchen and many more. Classic original glass front built ins, coffered ceilings and other fine details give this home great character. The yard has plenty of room for outdoor entertaining and fun including a covered patio, raised planter boxes, multiple garden beds and underground sprinklers. Use this home as a spacious move in ready single family residence or as a duplex and it even has the option to be converted to a triplex.

